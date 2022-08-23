ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pharrell Williams is supported by his wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket as he throws ceremonial first pitch at New York Yankees game

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

He wears many hats including musician, rapper, record producer, entrepreneur, and fashion icon.

But Pharrell Williams' most fulfilling role certainly seems to be being a husband and father.

The 49-year-old multihyphenate was supported by his family as he threw the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Yankees game on Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whKG9_0hSLlDXX00
Family first: Pharrell Williams was supported by his family at the New York Yankees game on Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdKYX_0hSLlDXX00
Strike: The 49-year-old multihyphenate threw the ceremonial first pitch

He was joined by his wife of nearly nine years Helen Lasichanh and their 13-year-old son Rocket Ayer Williams.

They were also joined by another child who was unnamed for the game between the home team Yankees and visiting New York Mets. Ultimately the Yankees won, 4-2.

The family were there to celebrate the release of Pharrell's clothing company Billionaire Boys Club's collaboration with the iconic MLB franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVsDa_0hSLlDXX00
Bond: He was joined by his wife of nearly nine years Helen Lasichanh (pictured right) and their 13-year-old son Rocket Ayer Williams (pictured second from left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0sTZ_0hSLlDXX00
Ace: The family were there to celebrate the release of Pharrell's clothing company Billionaire Boys Club's collaboration with the iconic MLB franchise

He was certainly his own best advert as he sported a navy blue T-Shirt from the collection along with matching shorts.

Pharrell also donned a pair of white and blue sneakers from his Humanrace collaboration with Adidas along with Cactus Plant Flea Market crew socks and a blue Human Made cap.

His wife Helen sported a letterman's jacket from the collection while their son donned a navy blue hoodie from it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIc37_0hSLlDXX00
Showing off: He was certainly his own best advert as he sported a navy blue T-Shirt from the collection along with matching shorts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jem7H_0hSLlDXX00
Brood: Not seen on the outing were Pharrell and Helen's five-year-old triplets who have yet to be named publicly

Not seen on the outing were Pharrell and Helen's five-year-old triplets who have yet to be named publicly.

Speaking about how they manage their large brood after the triplet's birth the singer told Today that his wife takes on a lot of the load.

Pharrell said: 'My wife is SEAL team six. There's nothing she can't do . She carried those three bodies and she's just on it all the time.'

The couple admitted that they have employed help to look after their triplets, who are now in the terrible twos.

But he added that their eldest son Rocket, 11, was often willing to help.

'He's an amazing big brother,' Pharrell said of his first-born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fG7h8_0hSLlDXX00
Vibes: Pharrell also donned a pair of white and blue sneakers from his Humanrace collaboration with Adidas along with Cactus Plant Flea Market crew socks and a blue Human Made cap

Reflecting on his three youngest, he added: 'It's an assembly line ... they harmonize (when they cry).

'It's 'Waah! Waah! Waah!' all at the same time.'

In 2014, Pharrell told Oprah Winfrey the backstory and meaning of his eldest son's name.

'In the same way the Indians named their children behind a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend,' he explained.

'Metaphorically it was because it was because of Stevie Wonder's 'Rocket Love,' Elton John's 'Rocket Man' and Herbie Hancock's 'Rockit' — all of my favorite musicians.'

Pharrell and Helen were married on October 12, 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoNsy_0hSLlDXX00
Iconic: Pharrell proudly shared an image of him near the mound
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx5gV_0hSLlDXX00
Epic: He also shared this fisheye lens selfie

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Big Brother star Reggie Bird says her 13-year-old son Lucas was 'totally starstruck' when he met his hero NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal as teen continues his battle with cystic fibrosis

Reggie Bird says her son Lucas was 'speechless' when he met his hero Shaquille O'Neal at a meet-and-greet in Sydney over the weekend. The 13-year-old, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, initially asked to meet the basketball legend through the Make-A-Wish foundation, but there wasn't enough time for the charity to set it up.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

US Open 'will pay tribute to Serena Williams with a farewell ceremony' even if she wins Monday's first round match... as the retiring champion 'invites around 100 guests' to a sold-out Arthur Ashe for the occasion

Whatever the result on Monday night, the US Open will put on a farewell ceremony for Serena Williams as she brings the curtain down on her glittering career. Williams will play Danka Kovinic on Arthur Ashe in the evening session, the standout tie in the first day of the US Open.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

563K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy