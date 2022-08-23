Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Investigate Teen Shot Overnight
It's an active investigation for Erie Police on Monday morning after an overnight shooing in the city, that sent a teenager to the hospital. The calls came in around midnight from the 1300 block of Lynn street on Erie's East side. Erie Police said a group of people were sitting...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Investigate Shooting at 13th and Wallace
Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting on the city's east side. The first calls came out Friday night around 10:30 at 13th and Wallace for shooting victim. Police at the scene said emergency crews took a teenage male to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Respond to Domestic Incident in Harmony Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Marienville responded to SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, for a report of an assault by a prisoner. According to...
erienewsnow.com
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street
One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
Sunday morning rollover leaves one victim in serious condition
One person was in serious condition following an accident on Route 19 and Sharp Road on Sunday morning. According to the Erie County 911 center, the call first came in around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a rollover with entrapment. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot by helicopter. Police are continuing to investigate the […]
explore venango
Details Emerge of Transient Man Who Resisted Arrest While Being Apprehended on Felony Warrants in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient man was charged with resisting arrest and related charges while being served a felony warrant in Franklin. Court documents indicate that the Venango County Sheriff’s Office filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Scotty Allen Peterson on Friday, August 26, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest Dunkirk man after domestic dispute
A domestic dispute on Ruggles Street led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man last Saturday. Dunkirk Police say that 41-year-old Carlos Vasquez-Ramirez had fled the scene on foot. Investigation determined that Vasquez-Ramirez had allegedly damaged property in the home and also threatened the victim with a knife. He is also being accused of having prevented the victim from calling 911 during the incident. An active order of protection was also found. Police located Vasquez-Ramirez a short time later. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony, menacing second, and criminal mischief 4th and criminal mischief 4th-prevent request for emergency assistance.
erienewsnow.com
Pair Arrested for Union Township Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a pair from Erie for burglary. It happened at an address on Clemens Rd. in Union Township, Erie County, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper was on patrol in the area when he noticed unusual activity at the residence, according to State Police. A 59-year-old man...
PSP arrests two people suspected of burglarizing garage
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested two people for suspected burglary and other charges on Aug. 21. A PSP trooper had been patrolling the area on Clemens Road in Union Township of Erie County when he noticed “unusual activity” at a residence, a PSP report said. The trooper saw a man and woman allegedly […]
Erie Police investigate shots fired near West 7th Street, suspect in custody
Erie Police were assisted by officers from Gannon University on Tuesday when they made an arrest following a reported shots fired. Investigators went to a backyard in the 300 block of West 7th Street around 2 p.m. It was reported that police found shell casings related to the crime in this area. Later those officers […]
chautauquatoday.com
Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown
A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
explore venango
Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
explore venango
Aggravated Assault While DUI Charges Filed Against Woman Who Allegedly Caused Route 8 Rollover Crash, Fled Scene
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an Oil City woman who crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over, and leaving four people injured last month. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 60-year-old Sandra...
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Tractor on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday evening on State Route 208 in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, as an unidentified...
chautauquatoday.com
Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland
A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
chautauquatoday.com
Clymer man charged with insurance fraud
A Clymer man has been charged with insurance fraud in the 3rd degree and attempted grand larceny in the 3rd degree after an investigation by the New York State Police. Troopers from SP Jamestown received word from the State Department of Financial Services that 23-year-old Colt Miller had reported a car crash in January of 2022, but their investigation revealed that Miller had already been paid over $3,000 by his insurance company, and that accident actually occurred in November of 2021. Miller turned himself into SP Jamestown on Thursday where he was processed. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in French Creek Town Court in September.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
erienewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
