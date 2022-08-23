ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday

Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Lqda#Momentum#Linus Business#Markets#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Great Momentum Stock#The Zacks Style Scores#The Zacks Rank
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delta (DAL) Stock Now

The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front) bodes well for Delta Air Lines DAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring DAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NASDAQ

Will Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $82.89, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $541.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Coming into today, shares of the largest...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Why RBC Bearings (ROLL) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $204.83, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.23% over...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12%...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Discover (DFS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Discover (DFS) closed at $106.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Can Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this oil and gas...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

What's in the Cards for Photronics' (PLAB) Q3 Earnings?

Photronics PLAB is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues between $205 million and $215 million. Adjusted profit per share is expected to be 45-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210 million, suggesting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $177.42, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Baker Hughes (BKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Baker Hughes (BKR) closed at $26.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Heartland Express (HTLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Heartland Express (HTLD) closed at $16.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the trucking and logistics...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy