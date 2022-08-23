Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool
The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday
Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022
Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
These 2 Stocks Won't Grow Your Money Overnight, but Are No-Brainer Long-Term Buys
A bumpy housing market won't keep these stocks down forever.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
8 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delta (DAL) Stock Now
The uptick in air-travel demand (particularly on the domestic front) bodes well for Delta Air Lines DAL. However, escalated fuel costs, a primary headwind, are limiting its bottom-line growth. Factors Favoring DAL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand is a huge boon for Delta, which currently carries a Zacks Rank...
NASDAQ
Will Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects...
NASDAQ
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) closed the most recent trading day at $82.89, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $541.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Coming into today, shares of the largest...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why RBC Bearings (ROLL) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
NASDAQ
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $204.83, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.23% over...
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12%...
NASDAQ
Discover (DFS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Discover (DFS) closed at $106.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the credit...
NASDAQ
Can Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this oil and gas...
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Photronics' (PLAB) Q3 Earnings?
Photronics PLAB is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 30. Management expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues between $205 million and $215 million. Adjusted profit per share is expected to be 45-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $210 million, suggesting...
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crown Castle (CCI) closed at $177.42, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Baker Hughes (BKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Baker Hughes (BKR) closed at $26.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Heartland Express (HTLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Heartland Express (HTLD) closed at $16.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the trucking and logistics...
