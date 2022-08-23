ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

I’m a statistician – America’s most dangerous dog breeds you should be wary of including two family favorites

By Nadgeena Jerome
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QaEYZ_0hSLh9x200

A STATISTICIAN has shared America's most dangerous canines and why you should be wary of two favorites.

Interactions between dogs and humans have statistically become more aggressive, and you would be shocked to find that two family favorites are among the ones you should be most careful around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dw6mJ_0hSLh9x200
Statistician Niall McCarthy details what he believes are America's most dangerous canines including two family favorites Credit: Getty

Many households have animals and dogs are commonly known as "man's best friend", though not all are seen on a level-playing field.

Statistician Niall McCarthy details a list of America's most dangerous dog breeds in Forbes.

The list lays out breeds and types of dogs involved in fatal attacks on humans in the United States between 2005 to 2017.

Two family favorites Labrador Retrievers and German shepherds ended up making the list.

The animal at the top of the list is the Pit bull, with a record number of 284 recorded attacks.

That makes up the majority of the attacks on the list, and 66% of the fatalities are attributed to the breed.

The breed only accounts for about 6.5% of the American dog population.

Rottweilers followed as number two on the list, but there was a stark difference in the attack count with only 45 recorded.

The third breed on the list is the German Shephard, a common family favorite, with 20 recorded attacks.

The fourth and fifth types on the list are Mixed-breeds and the American bulldog with 17 and 15 fatal attacks respectively.

The sixth spot went to the Mastiff/bullmastiff with 14 on record and the Husky closed followed in the next spot with 13.

One animal not necessarily associated with aggression is the Labrador Retriever.

It made the top ten list at number eight with nine fatal attacks documented.

Number nine on the list was the statuesque Boxer with seven fatalities.

The top ten list rounded out with the Doberman pinscher taking the final spot with only 6 fatal attacks documented over the 13-year period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aumV_0hSLh9x200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXCV8_0hSLh9x200

Although there were over 300 fatal attacks documented in the infographic, McCarthy makes the point in the article that 28,000 people had reconstructive surgery after being attacked by dogs in the U.S. in 2015.

As a statistician, McCarthy can attest that numbers don't lie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3YZ6_0hSLh9x200
Statistician Niall McCarthy shares an info graphic charted by Statista that shows breeds of dog involved in fatal attacks on humans in the United States Credit: statista

Comments / 224

Guest
5d ago

I work for a no kill shelter, those statistics are lies. I work with all dogs that want to bite. It is not breed dependant, it is situation dependant. Bottom line, people are garbage and the dogs that we have successfully placed after being labeled untouchable are proof.

Reply(12)
127
DarkGosymr72
5d ago

Chihuahuas are the most dangerous breed of dog. Pitbull's are big babies. And evil people are the most dangerous when it comes to all large breeds of dogs. IT'S NOT THE BREED, IT'S THE OWNER.

Reply(36)
161
Foggy Myst
5d ago

Any dog at any time can be dangerous. It is how you take care of them that makes a difference including taking them to a Veterinarian if they seem ill.

Reply(6)
64
Related
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
PETS
The Independent

These are the five dog breeds a TikTok vet says she would never own

A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after naming the five dog breeds she would never own due to the cost of their maintenance or temperaments.Dr Whitney Terrell, who is based in Alabama, sparked controversy on the video sharing app for choosing fan favourite breeds as ones she would not pick for herself.In a video that has been viewed more than 8.4m times, she named Chinese Crested, chihuahuas, any flat-faced breeds such as pugs or Shih Tzus, German Shepherds and Goldendoodle, as dogs she would never own.Explaining why she would not own a Chinese Crested or other hairless breed types,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attacks#Dog Breeds#Statistician#United States#Pet Owner#German#American#Mastiff
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
topdogtips.com

30 Healthiest Dog Breeds with Long Lifespans

This healthy breed has found its way into the hearts of many. A traditional hunting dog, many people prize the Beagle just for its friendliness. The Beagle can be found in homes with kids all over the world. These pups love to bark and howl and will need training to...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

This is what happens when you die, according to people who died: ‘I saw my own unconscious body’

What happens to us when we die? It’s a question that has exercised humanity’s finest minds since those humans have been around to have them – and has been recently the subject of a number of groundbreaking scientific studies.Now, an online forum has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.Though the veracity of the answers has to be taken with a small pinch of salt, the answers from what essentially amounts to a large survey on the subject can be broken down into three categories.There are those...
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy