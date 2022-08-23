Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
FEA Consulting Engineers Principal Appointed to President of Southern Nevada Chapter of ASHRAE
Ryan Calahan, principal at FEA Consulting Engineers, has been named the president of the Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). Calahan will lead the chapter for the 2022-2023 term. “It’s been a great pleasure to be part of this organization. I look...
