Barnesville, PA

Times News

Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park

Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Weatherly to dedicate new engine

Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access

Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022

The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday’s meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.” A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

Eagle Scout brings science to the community

For his Eagle Scout project, Alec Nattress turned to science. “My project was an educational science fair that was meant to teach children in our community that science is more than just a difficult subject in school, it majorly impacts our world and our advances in technology that people enjoy today,” said Nattress, 17, of Tamaqua Troop 777. “Most of all I wanted to show our community that science is fun!”
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic

Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
GILBERT, PA
Times News

Tamaqua news for Aug. 26, 2022

Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Memorial Hall. Tamaqua Seniors. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Aug. 18 with 26 members in...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County getting new SUV

Schuylkill County’s Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department’s...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

LVHN colleague of the month

Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Council denies request for craft fair in borough park

A woman looking to start a military nonprofit has been rebuffed in her quest to hold a craft fair in the Palmerton Borough Park. Borough council on Thursday unanimously denied the request of Miranda Moyer to hold a craft fair in the southwest quadrant of the park. Moyer said she...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks

Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Schuylkill crashes

State police report the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash happened Tuesday along Peach Mountain Road in Norwegian Township. Troopers said Lynn M. Barber, 65, of St. Clair, was driving a Ford Focus northbound when her vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. Barber had minor injuries and was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital East, Pottsville, police said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Anniversary: Christmans celebrate 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. John E. Christman of Lehighton recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on Aug. 25, 1962, by the Rev. Fenzil at SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton. Mrs. Christman is the former Hazel Green, daughter of the late Oliver and Stella Green...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

One lane on South Ninth Street in Lehighton to close starting Monday

The westbound lane of South Ninth Street in Lehighton will be closed for about three weeks starting Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday. Traffic will be detoured between Route 443 (Blakeslee Boulevard) and Bridge Street. Once the westbound work on South Ninth Street is finished, the eastbound lane...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

SS. Peter and Paul

Our parish St. Vincent de Paul Society hosts “Vincent’s Closet” now by appointment in our former convent building on 242 N. Third St. The society offers clothing and toiletries for those in need, and seeks donations of the same. Call the Rectory for more information. Masses. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Blue Mountain Resort adds more activities

Blue Mountain Resort has added several activities to its variety of offerings for guests. The Palmerton resort added a bungee trampoline and a 20-foot-high jumping experience. “They can jump, flip, swing,” said marketing director Ashley Seier Wednesday afternoon at the resort. Seier also talked about Summit Adventure Park, Laser...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Carbon crashes

• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill business victim of fraud

A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

