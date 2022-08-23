Read full article on original website
Why This 5-Star Analyst is Bullish on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock
Synopsys engages in the manufacturing of EDA software tools, a sub-segment in the semiconductor industry with remarkable underlying strength and opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur articulates his reasons for being bullish on the stock. Software company Synopsys (SNPS) is one of the three major vendors of electronic design automation...
Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 90% (or More)
The old stock market axiom to buy when others are fearful could readily apply right now, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs. Amid concerns markets will be volatile following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole policy speech on Friday, Shah thinks that doesn’t mean investors should stay on the sidelines at present.
Two small-cap energy stocks with a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score Tool
Selecting energy stocks could be a tedious task because of the volatility of the sector. With the help of the TipRanks tool, we have chosen two such stocks that have the potential to beat the market returns. Oil and gas companies, Rockhopper Exploration (GB:RKH) and Hurricane Energy (GB:HUR) have a...
2 Top Wells Fargo Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%
“Don’t Fight the Fed” was chapter 4 in investing legend Martin Zweig’s landmark book Winning on Wall Street. Zweig dedicated 40 pages to explain readers why they should “go with the flow” with respect to the Fed’s trend. As we heard from Fed Chair...
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) Slash FY23 Projections on Economic Headwinds
Challenging macroeconomic conditions have compelled cloud computing firms Salesforce and Zoom Video to lower their projections for Fiscal 2023. In this article, we will discuss near-term expectations on these stocks and see what might lie beyond. The cloud computing industry, which leveraged healthy demand during the peak pandemic period, is...
Here’s What Makes Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Appealing
The Canadian alternative asset management firm is making all the right decisions to ensure its long-term growth. Alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) is known for investing in capital projects, with the most recent being a $30 billion deal with Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC). Even though the stock has lost 16.3% so far this year, the company’s strategy of making the right investment decisions to ensure its long-term growth increases the appeal of BAM.A stock.
‘Trade With Caution,’ Says Oppenheimer; Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank’s intention to curb inflation even if it causes “some pain” spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its...
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock: Here’s What to Expect from Q2 Results
ChargePoint’s second-quarter results may be impacted by supply chain issues and increased input costs. However, in the long run, the company may be able to beat these headwinds and turn profitable. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) is scheduled to release its results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ending July...
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
The Federal Reserve is not slowing down with its interest-rate hiking campaign anytime soon, and this is making investors reassess their portfolios again, wiping out the August gains from the market. U.S. stock futures dipped on Monday morning as investors gauged Friday’s update from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
A major investor with more than a 10% stake in Autoliv recently increased its holding in the stock. TipRanks also helps you find stocks that are favorites of insiders. A top shareholder in Autoliv (ALV) has taken advantage of the recent dip in the stock to purchase more shares, thereby increasing its position in the company.
Is It a Good Time to Invest in Semiconductor Stocks?
The global semiconductor market is expected to grow by almost 14% in 2022 and 4.6% in 2023. In this article, we will find out what could this mean for NVDA, INTC, AMD, AVGO, and QCOM stocks. With the global semiconductor market expected to witness double-digit growth in 2022, it could...
Is Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Overvalued?
As the markets rotate out of risky, growth-type investments and uncertainty is looming around the economy, WM has gained in popularity, managing to record a positive return so far in the year. A good operating model compliments strong financial performance, with the only major concern for the company spotted in its valuation.
Is Uber Stock (NYSE:UBER) a Buy Ahead of Its Profitability Push?
Uber’s latest quarterly revenue beat was outstanding. With free cash flow positivity and GAAP profits in sight, Uber seems poised to drive much higher, thanks in part to its Uber One subscription offering. Shares of Uber (UBER) are starting to find their legs after surging 45% off their June...
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
This week’s earning reports will shed a light on the retail sector, Chinese internet segment, cyber-security sphere and the semiconductor industry. Investors will get a clearer picture when Best Buy, Baidu, Broadcom, CrowdStrike and Lululemon will publish reports later this week. Earnings season is getting into its final stretch...
AMD vs. NVDA: Why AMD Stock Seems More Attractive
Chipmaker stocks were hot in the years leading up to the pandemic, but supply-chain issues struck many of them down, restraining sales and squeezing their gross margins. However, this comparison of two previously hot semiconductor stocks reveals why AMD looks significantly better than NVDA and why this year’s sell-off could offer an attractive entry point.
Killam Apartment REIT: Is This “Strong Buy” Stock Worth Buying?
Killam Apartment REIT has earned a Strong Buy from analysts, who think that the stock has upside potential from here. A 4% dividend yield is a good starting point, but there are other factors that make KMP.UN stock an attractive investment. Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) has been a solid...
Here’s Why Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is the Hottest Stock This Week
This week we are highlighting Ziff Davis stock, a consistent performer with a proven M&A strategy and some well-known brands under its ever-expanding umbrella. A number of names are beginning to look attractive in the current environment, and this week, we are putting the spotlight on Ziff Davis (ZD), which just might be the next hidden gem investors are looking for. One might wonder why we are highlighting a stock that has lost more than a quarter of its value so far in 2022 and still has a short interest of nearly 8%, which indicates that bears are still in the play here. The answer lies in ZD’s business model and strategy.
Elon Musk Says We Need Oil and Gas for the Moment or 'Civilization Will Crumble'
Elon Musk told a group in Norway that while sustainable energy is vital, the world needs oil and gas in the "short-term."
Centamin stock: the gold miner for your safe returns
After falling revenues and dull performance in 2021, the gold miner Centamin is looking at better production and guidance numbers for the future. Is this the right time to buy?. Centamin (GB:CEY) is a mining company that deals in the exploration and development of gold. It is headquartered in Jersey...
Here’s Why Alphabet Stock is an Outstanding Value Play
Alphabet stock continues to be one of the most intriguing value plays in the big-tech scene. With enviable growth drivers that could disrupt industry rivals, GOOG stock seems like a magnificent investment. Shares of online search behemoth Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) are attempting to stage a recovery from a 30% decline from...
