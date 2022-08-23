ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
WHEC TV-10

30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
WHEC TV-10

Man shot, killed Saturday on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s died at the scene after sustaining at least one gunshot wound. This is an active homicide investigation, and News10NBC will provide...
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
