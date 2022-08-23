Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
Rochester man shot and killed on Cedarwood Terr.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
Male shot on Garson Avenue, found on Cedarwood Terrace
Officers found the victim in the area of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace with one gunshot wound to his lower body.
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
Nicosia couple host conference denying racism, Juneteenth theme at party
Jones, a 14-year veteran of RFD, says he intends to sue the City of Rochester over their handling of the incident, claiming it was mismanaged.
WHEC TV-10
Woman sentenced for crashing ambulance into Irondequoit Bay in 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The woman who stole an ambulance and crashed it into Irondequoit Bay last summer learned her fate on Tuesday. Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo was sentenced to three to nine years in prison. Back in June 2021, she stole the ambulance in Utica and then led...
2 shot in Rochester on Pierpont St., Garson St.
There are currently no suspects in custody for either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
WHEC TV-10
30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot, killed Saturday on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s died at the scene after sustaining at least one gunshot wound. This is an active homicide investigation, and News10NBC will provide...
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
Rochester man in life-threatening condition after Dewey Ave. shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
WHEC TV-10
Man said his grandson was helping a friend when he was killed in Inner Loop hit-and-run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of a Canadian man killed in a hit-and-run in Rochester over the weekend is mourning his death. Their message to the driver? Turn yourself in. We are hearing from the grandfather of Anthony Trayner. The family said Trayner was trying to help a friend in need when he was killed.
U.S Coast Guard investigating sunken boat spotted in Lake Ontario
After a four-hour search, authorities were unable to find anyone on board or rescue people nearby.
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
