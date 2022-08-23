In May, Loring Hospital named its new CEO, Callie Babcock. Babcock is a Sac County native, and before joining the hospital, she served as the Nursing Services Director for North Central Correctional Facility. She received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Before working in various nursing leadership roles, Babcock worked at Loring as an ER and Charge Nurse. While completing her Doctorate program, she did a preceptorship with former Loring CEO Stacy Johnson. Loring Hospital Board Chair Dr. Frank Richardson says, “we are excited to have a Sac County native return as the CEO of Loring Hospital. My hope is that Callie inspires other young professionals to return to our community and help lead us into the future.” The public is invited to a Chamber Coffee hosted by the hospital on Thursday, September 1, at 9:30 a.m. The Sac City Chamber Main Street Coffee is in the Community Room/West Conference room at the Loring Hospital.

SAC CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO