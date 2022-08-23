Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Cleone Tessman of Audubon
Funeral Service for 79-year-old, Cleona Tessman of rural Audubon will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday at the Ross Calvary United Methodist Church in Ross with Burial to be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Friends may call at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 pm until 8 pm on Monday evening. Cleone is survived by: her husband Duane Tessman of Audubon, Iowa; her children Leanne Wiskus of Exira, Iowa and Dave and wife Darcy Tessman of Audubon, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; her sisters Verley and husband Roger Johnson of Exira, Iowa and Marilyn and husband Roger Jones of Clarinda, Iowa; her brother-in-law Delbert and wife Eleanor Andersen of Exira, Iowa; her sisters-in-law Elaine Tessman of Guthrie Center, Iowa and Wava Bails of Harlan, Iowa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
1380kcim.com
JoAnn M. Wittrock of Templeton, Iowa
Mass of the Christian Burial for 89-year-old JoAnn M. Wittrock of Templeton, Iowa, will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church In Audubon, with burial at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery Friends may call at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Family Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 P.M. With A Rosary At 7:00 P.M. Sunday, August 28, 2022.
1380kcim.com
Charles Brotherton of Wall Lake
Funeral Mass for Charles Brotherton, age 87 of Wall Lake, IA will be at 10:30 am Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 4-7 pm with a 3:30 rosary and a 7:30 vigil service all at the church. The Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Wall Lake is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles Brotherton Memorial Fund in the care of the family. Mr. Brotherton died Aug. 27, 2022, in Wall Lake. He is survived by his wife Betty and three children Amy Stickrod, Bill Brotherton, and Chris Brotherton.
1380kcim.com
Debbie Thomas of Sac City
Debbie Thomas, age 69 of Sac City, IA, passed away on August 24, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Deborah Lynn was born on April 8, 1953, to parents Kenny and Sally (Moss) Eigenheer at Adair County Hospital in Greenfield, IA. She was the oldest of three children. She was baptized in Orient, IA and attended Otis Chapel. Debbie graduated from Orient-Macksburg High School in 1971.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
Colleen Heidenreich of Wall Lake
The Funeral Mass for Colleen Heidenreich, age 93, of Wall Lake, will be 2 pm Tuesday, Aug. 30th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 pm until service time at the church. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. The Farber &...
1380kcim.com
Sac City Chamber Main Street Invites Everyone To A Chamber Coffee To Welcome Loring Hospitals New CEO On Thursday
In May, Loring Hospital named its new CEO, Callie Babcock. Babcock is a Sac County native, and before joining the hospital, she served as the Nursing Services Director for North Central Correctional Facility. She received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Before working in various nursing leadership roles, Babcock worked at Loring as an ER and Charge Nurse. While completing her Doctorate program, she did a preceptorship with former Loring CEO Stacy Johnson. Loring Hospital Board Chair Dr. Frank Richardson says, “we are excited to have a Sac County native return as the CEO of Loring Hospital. My hope is that Callie inspires other young professionals to return to our community and help lead us into the future.” The public is invited to a Chamber Coffee hosted by the hospital on Thursday, September 1, at 9:30 a.m. The Sac City Chamber Main Street Coffee is in the Community Room/West Conference room at the Loring Hospital.
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa
ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant
The managers of Des Moines’ Noah’s Ark restaurant have won a temporary injunction that prevents the restaurant from being sold, at least until a trial can be held next spring. In May, the owners of the real estate were enjoined from terminating the lease of the restaurant. The action had the added effect of discouraging […] The post Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com
Kuemper Catholic Hosting A Golf Outing Later On In September
The Kuemper Catholic School system is hosting a golf outing in early September. Individuals are invited to join Kuemper in a four-person best ball tournament at the Carroll County Club on Friday, September 9. Participants can register on the day of the event at 3:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 4:00 p.m. Cost is $400 per team or $100 per person. Dinner will be served around 6:00 p.m. at the club, or a voucher can be used at the Booster Club concession stand that night at the Kuemper and Greene County football game. To register, contact Heather at 712-792-2212 or email her at hcpietig@kuemper.org.
KCCI.com
Iowa family offers reward for information on fentanyl dealer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family is struggling with the death of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara Gilliam. "The preliminary investigation looks like an accidental overdose of fentanyl," said Robert Gilliam, Ciara's father. The Gilliams said their daughter battled addiction and paid a heavy price. They want the person...
1380kcim.com
Over $7,000 Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident On Lincoln Way In Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a reported two-vehicle accident at approximately 11:27 a.m. yesterday (Thursday). According to authorities, the accident occurred at Elm Street and Lincoln Way intersection. Law enforcement says a 2022 Audi A4 Sedan operated by Robert Jackson for Pine, Arizona, was in the east lane traveling southbound on North Elm Street and stopped at the four-way intersection. A 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude operated by Nanette Cheville of Scranton was traveling east on West Lincoln Way and stopped at the same intersection. Both vehicles proceeded from the stop signs and colliding in the intersection. The front passenger side of Jackson’s vehicle contacted the driver side of Cheville’s vehicle. The Sedan sustained approximately $2,500 in damages, while the Cheville vehicle received roughly $5,000 in damages. Jackson was cited for Failure to yield to the vehicle on the right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warehouse On Iowa State Fairgrounds Destroyed By Fire
(Des Moines, IA) — A warehouse on the Iowa State Fairgrounds has been destroyed by an early morning fire. Crews were dispatched to the location at about 2:30 a-m Wednesday. Firefighters say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the Campbell’s Concessions warehouse as they arrived. An aerial truck was used to attack the fire from above. Officials say the building is a complete loss and there was damage done to some nearby trailers. No injuries were reported.
Waukee wife saves husband from ‘widowmaker’ heart attack using CPR
DES MOINES – On the morning of August 4th, Waukee school teacher and Tennis Coach Eric Wetzel went for a run. When he got home he suffered a heart attack. Luckily his wife Megan, also a Waukee school teacher, was there to call the paramedics and start CPR immediately. If not for her jumping into […]
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
1380kcim.com
Moped Accident Wednesday Afternoon At Carroll High School
Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to Carroll High School this afternoon (Wednesday) for a moped accident. According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. in the high school parking lot. A 15-year-old student was on a moped and ran into a car. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information after official reports are released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
KCCI.com
Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
Comments / 0