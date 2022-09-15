ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022

UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

U.S. solicitor-general Kenneth Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton, jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, Queen Elizabeth II, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, actress Anne Heche, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, singer Olivia Newton-John, author David McCullough, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols, actor Paul Sorvino and socialite Ivana Trump are among the notable deaths of 2022

Kenneth Starr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JodS_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI

Kenneth Starr, a former federal judge, U.S. solicitor and independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, speaks in Washington on June 30, 2004. Starr died on September 13 at age 76 due to complications from surgery.

Ramsey Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101NRZ_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Grammy-award winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis toasts the 150th anniversary celebration of the Steinway piano in New York City on March 5, 2003. Lewis died September 12 at age 87.

Queen Elizabeth II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnjUf_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Lucas Jackson/UPI

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to victims families after dedicating a wreath of flowers at the site of the September 11 001 World Trade Center attack during her visit to New York in 2010. The queen died September 8 at age 96 after a 70-year reign. Pool

Bernard Shaw (R)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYCuY_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Bernard Shaw (R), a pioneer Black broadcast journalist who was a staple at CNN, holds the ACE award at the Academy of Cable Excellence Awards next to presenter Shelley Duvall. Shaw died September 7 at age 82 of complications from pneumonia.

Mikhail Gorbachev

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQoCo_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks to a crowd at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., on May 6, 1992. Gorbachev died at age 91 after a severe prolonged illness, Russian state media said.

Charlbi Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQwrh_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

South African actress Charlbi Dean attends the photo call for film "Triangle of Sadness" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22. Dean died August 29 at age 32 from an unexpected illness.

Len Dawson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FH5G_0hSLV5d800
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson talks to head coach Hank Stram on the sidelines during a game in 1971. Dawson <a href="https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NFL/2022/08/24/HOF-QB-Len-Dawson-dies/5991661345686/" style="letter-spacing: 0.52px;">died</a> August 24 at age 87. Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

Wolfgang Petersen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hA7Q_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Wolfgang Petersen arrives at the Tribeca Film Festival screening of his new movie "Poseiden" at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York in 2006. The director died on August 16 at age 81.

Anne Heche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osG05_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actress Anne Heche attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on, November 30, 2021. The actress died on August 14 at age 53.

Issey Miyake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DY4dz_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake is applauded by the audience at the end of the presentation of his Spring-Summer Men's fashion show in Paris, June 25, 2009. The fashion designer died after battling cancer on August 9 at age 84.

Olivia Newton-John

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09o4MP_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Olivia Newton-John performs at the All-Star Concert at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on November 27, 2016. The "Grease" star died on August 8 at age 73.

David McCullough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4DWF_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "John Adams," David McCullough arrives before a screening of the HBO miniseries based on the book at the Cannon Building on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2008. The bestselling author and historian died August 7 at age 89.

Vin Scully

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yuPm_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI

Former Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully takes the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers game against the Houston Astros in the MLB World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on October 25, 2017. The announcer died August 3 at age 94.

Bill Russell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdbYx_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Bill Russell attends the NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 24, 2019. The Hall of Fame member died July 31 at age 88.

Nichelle Nichols

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKPwo_0hSLV5d800
Photo by David Becker/UPI

Actress Nichelle Nichols attends the premiere of “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” at The LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on August 6, 2017. Nichols died July 30 at age 89.

Paul Sorvino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZh38_0hSLV5d800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Paul Sorvino arrives outside at the premiere of Burnt at MoMA in New York City on October 20, 2015. The "Goodfellas" actor died at age 83 on July 25.

David Warner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGrSw_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Joan Marcus/UPI

David Warner appears in in the Roundabout Theater Company's Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw's "Major Barbara" in New York City on August 7, 2001. The actor died at age 80 on July 25.

Ivana Trump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yJOd_0hSLV5d800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Ivana Trump arrives on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z in New York City on January 27, 2018. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump died at age 73 on July 14.

Tony Sirico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sswq_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Tony Sirico arrives for "The Soprano's" cast party held on board Steve Forbes' Highlander yacht and benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Chelsea Piers in New York City on June 14, 2007. The actor died at age 79 on July 8.

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ie9Gs_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos (R) is escorted past a military honor guard by Chinese President Hu Jintao during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 17, 2008. The leader died at age 79 on July 8.

Shinzo Abe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIJPK_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a farewell party for Shigeru Yokota, father of Megumi Yokota who was abducted by North Korea in Tokyo on October 24, 2020. The leader was shot at a campaign event on July 8.

James Caan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIwK7_0hSLV5d800
Photo by David Silpa/UPI

James Caan arrives at a photo call for the film "Blood Ties" during the Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 20, 2013. The actor died at age 82 on July 6.

Jaylon Ferguson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gexj3_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson participates in OTAs in Owings Mills, Md., on June 7, 2022. He died June 22 at the age of 26.

Marion Barber III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DOCQ_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Jerome Davis/UPI

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III rushes for 6 yards in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on October 8, 2007. He died June 1 at age 38.

Cardinal Angelo Sodano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054PYS_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

Dean of the College of Cardinals Angelo Sodano says a mass for the election of a new pope at St Peter's basilica on March 12, 2013, at the Vatican. Sodano {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2022/05/28/vatican-city-cardinal-angelo-sodano-former-secretary-state-dies-94/6851653766912/"} May 27 at age 94. File

Andy Fletcher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZ23I_0hSLV5d800
Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Andy "Fletch" Fletcher of Depeche Mode performs in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on July 1, 2017. The British musician died on May 26 at age 60.

Ray Liotta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPkck_0hSLV5d800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Ray Liotta arrives on the red carpet at the "Marriage Story" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on November 10, 2019. The American actor <a href="https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/05/26/Ray-Liotta-Goodfellas-dead/9461653582810/">died in his</a> sleep on May 26 at age 67.

Vangelis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoXUN_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Simela Pantzartzi/EPA

Greek composer Vangelis Papathanassiou greets fans at the end of his historic concert, taking place at ancient Athens' Temple of Zeus, in Athens, Greece, on June 28, 2001. The Greek Oscar-winning composer <a href="https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/05/19/Chariots-Fire-Blade-Runner-Vangelis/6161652987499/">died</a> on May 19 at age 79.

Mickey Gilley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGsqm_0hSLV5d800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Mickey Gilley arrives at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 19, 2015. The singer <a href="https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2022/05/08/mickey-gilley-obit/1051652014345/">died</a> on May 8 at age 86.

Norman Mineta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q48m9_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Eduardo Sverdlin/UPI

Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta delivers his final public address at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington on July 6, 2006. {link:Mineta died: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/05/03/former-transportation-secretary-norman-mineta-dies/8881651623840/"} May 3 at age 91. File

Naomi Judd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vH4Yp_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI

Naomi Judd arrives for the 2008 CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on April 14, 2008. The country singer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/04/30/grammy-winner-naomi-judd-dies-76/1021651351119/"} April 30 at age 76. File

Robert Morse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWdwy_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actor Robert Morse arrives at the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014. The actor died at age 90 on April 21.

Gilbert Gottfried

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwhGX_0hSLV5d800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Gilbert Gottfried arrives on the red carpet at the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 13, 2017. The actor died on April 12 at age 67.

Dwayne Haskins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tB9po_0hSLV5d800
Photo by David Tulis/UPI

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) greets Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins after an NFL game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on October 6, 2019. Haskins, who is now signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NFL/2022/04/09/steelers-quarterback-dwayne-haskins-dies-24/5561649525750/"} April 9 at age 25. File

Rayfield Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCA7l_0hSLV5d800
Photo by UPI

Former Dallas Cowboys player Rayfield Wright thanks the fans during a special halftime celebration at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas on October 23, 2006. The football player died on April 8 at age 76. File

Bobby Rydell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYjt3_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

Bobby Rydell performs in concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on March 9, 2008. The singer died on April 5 at age 79.

Estelle Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXLlG_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Estelle Harris poses for pictures at the premiere of "Brother Bear" at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York City on October 20, 2003. Harris died at age 93 on April 3, 2022.

Tom Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7WKh_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Tom Parker of "The Wanted" performs during the band's showcase in Tokyo on May 19, 2013. The singer died on March 30 at age 33.

Taylor Hawkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeIGJ_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Taylor Hawkins of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Virgin Mobile Festival at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on August 9, 2008. The drummer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/03/26/taylor-hawkins-obit/3801648291306/"} March 25 at the age of 50. File

Madeleine Albright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04a5F8_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

Madeleine Albright arrives at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2016. The former Secretary of State died on March 23 at age 84.

William Hurt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdYbi_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Cast member William Hurt attends the premiere of "The Incredible Hulk" in Los Angeles on June 8, 2008. The Oscar-winner {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/03/13/william-hurt-obit/8131647207163/"} on March 13 at age 71. File

Odalis Perez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyAaZ_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI

Odalis Perez (45) of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park in Washington on May 23, 2008. {link:Perez died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/MLB/2022/03/11/former-pitcher-Odalis-Perez-dies-43-MLB/1481647009185/"} at age 43 on March 11, 2022.

Johnny Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZdHZ_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

(L-R) Ja'net Dubois, Johnny Brown, BernNadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker and Ralph Carter, castmembers in the television series "Good Times," appear backstage with the show's creator Norman Lear (4th-L) after the show was honored with the Impact Award at the fourth annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 19, 2006. {link:Brown died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/03/05/johnny-brown-obit/4471646489598/"} March 2 at the age of 84. File

Sally Kellerman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0OHL_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actress Sally Kellerman attends the premiere of "Grandma" in Los Angeles in 2015. Known for roles including Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 "MASH" movie and for her role in "Brewster McCloud," Kellerman {link:died February 24: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/02/24/MASH-Sally-Kellerman-dies/2161645749417/"} after suffering with dementia. She was 84.

Ivan Reitman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWhRd_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Ivan Reitman attends the world premiere of "Father Figures" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on December 13, 2017. The director and producer behind hits like "Ghostbusters" and "Stripes" {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/02/14/Ivan-Reitman-director-Ghostbusters-dead/3891644840290/"} February 12, 2022, at the age of 75.

Cheslie Kryst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQITD_0hSLV5d800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cheslie Kryst arrives at the premiere of "Like A Boss" at SVA Theater in New York City on January 7, 2020. Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, {link:died January 30, 2022: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/31/cheslie-kryst-obit/2921643627405/"} at age 30.

Manfred Thierry Mugler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xBKl_0hSLV5d800
Manfred Thierry Mugler attends the world premiere of the show "Yma" at the Friedrichstadt Palast in Berlin on September 2, 2010. The designer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/24/france-Manfred-Thierry-Mugler-dies/8971643005442/"} at the age of 73 on January 23, 2022. Jens Kalaene/EPA-EFE

Louie Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FODJd_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

Louie Anderson attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. The comedian {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/21/Louie-Anderson-death-cancer-obituary/4741642780103/"} after a battle with cancer at age 68 on January 21, 2022.

Bob Goalby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkyDp_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The newest member of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, and winner of the 1968 Masters Tournament Bob Goalby, has a laugh with fans during induction ceremonies in Frontenac, Miss. on April 23, 2018. The professional golfer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/2022/01/21/Bob-Goalby-Masters-winner-dies-92-golf/8101642774614/"} at age 92 on January 20, 2022.

Meat Loaf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1qeV_0hSLV5d800
Meat Loaf arrives for the "An Evening with the Celebrity Apprentice" presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Science at the Florence Gould Hall on April 26, 2011 in New York City. The singer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/21/Meat-Loaf-dead-Bat-Hell/6721642764239/"} at age 74 on January 20, 2022. UPI /Monika Graff.

Lusia Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrqLm_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Delta State University Athletic Communications

Former Delta State University center Lusia Harris, shown in the 1970s. The basketball player {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NBA/2022/01/19/Lusia-Harris-only-woman-drafted-NBA-dies-66-basketball/7381642604186/"} on January 18 at age 66.

Gaspard Ulliel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WR5PI_0hSLV5d800
Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Gaspard Ulliel arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2019. The French actor {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/19/Gaspard-Ulliel-dead-skiing-accident/1931642608654/"} on January 19 at age 37.

Andre Leon Talley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnUGH_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Andre Leon Talley arrives for the Ebony Magazine breakfast party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 5, 2007. The fashion icon {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/19/andr-leon-talley-obit/8331642593944/"} on January 18 at the age of 73.

Charles McGee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJccc_0hSLV5d800
Photo by David Tulis/UPI

January 17 at the age of 102.

Ronnie Spector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMnbG_0hSLV5d800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Veronica "Ronnie" Spector stands at the podium during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on March 12, 2007. Spector, who is known for leading the 1960s pop group the Ronettes, {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/12/entertainment-ronnie-spector-ronettes-leader-dies-cancer-78/1881642027755/"} after a brief battle with cancer on January 12 at the age of 78.

Bob Saget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0Wzt_0hSLV5d800
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of "The Big Short" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City on November 23, 2015. The actor and comedian, known for "Full House" and hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos," {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/09/bob-saget-obit/1501641775316/"} on January 9 at the age of 65.

Sidney Poitier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19y0Zn_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Francis Specker/UPI

Sidney Poitier arrives at the premiere of "The Wedding Date" in Los Angeles on January 27, 2005. The Oscar-winning actor and activist {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/07/Sidney-Poitier-dies-obituary/8221641570482/"} on January 7 at the age of 94.

Peter Bogdanovich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188egf_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Director Peter Bogdanovich attends the premiere of "It Chapter Two" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 26, 2019. The Oscar-nominated director, known for "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon," died on January 6 at the age of 82.

Dan Reeves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwX6A_0hSLV5d800
Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves watches his team play against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco on November 19, 2000. Reeves, who has four Super Bowls under his belt, {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NFL/2022/01/01/Broncos-Falcons-head-coach-Dan-Reeves-dies-77/9901641065167/"} on January 1 at the age of 77.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
George Bernard Shaw
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Sally Kellerman
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Issey Miyake
Person
Norman Mineta
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Anne Heche
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Microsoft Theater#Wedding#Soviet#Japanese#Nba Hall Of Famer#World Trade Center#Cnn#The Academy Of Cab
DoYouRemember?

Barbara Eden Has Carried On “As Best I Can” Since The Death Of Son Matthew Over 20 Years Ago

Have you ever seen Barbara Eden attend an event without a smile on her face and the joyful willingness of folding her arms to assume the I Dream of Jeannie position? Or not being willing to interact with her fans? There simply aren’t that many stars of Classic TV shows that embrace their legacy as positively as she does — and this despite the fact that she lost her only son, Matthew Michael Ansara, to a drug overdose a little over 20 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TCL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sacheen Littlefeather says John Wayne is responsible for the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather has spoken out about the response to her speech at the 1973 Oscars, a month after receiving an official apology from the Academy board.At the ceremony, held nearly 50 years ago, Littlefeather spoke in Marlon Brando’s place after he was named the winner of the Best Actor award for his work in The Godfather.However, the then-26-year-old actor and activist rejected the award on Brando’s behalf, and instead gave a speech that condemned Hollywood’s poor depiction of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place...
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy