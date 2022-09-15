In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022

U.S. solicitor-general Kenneth Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton, jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, Queen Elizabeth II, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, actress Anne Heche, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, singer Olivia Newton-John, author David McCullough, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols, actor Paul Sorvino and socialite Ivana Trump are among the notable deaths of 2022

Kenneth Starr

Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI

Kenneth Starr, a former federal judge, U.S. solicitor and independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, speaks in Washington on June 30, 2004. Starr died on September 13 at age 76 due to complications from surgery.

Ramsey Lewis

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Grammy-award winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis toasts the 150th anniversary celebration of the Steinway piano in New York City on March 5, 2003. Lewis died September 12 at age 87.

Queen Elizabeth II

Photo by Lucas Jackson/UPI

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to victims families after dedicating a wreath of flowers at the site of the September 11 001 World Trade Center attack during her visit to New York in 2010. The queen died September 8 at age 96 after a 70-year reign. Pool

Bernard Shaw (R)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Bernard Shaw (R), a pioneer Black broadcast journalist who was a staple at CNN, holds the ACE award at the Academy of Cable Excellence Awards next to presenter Shelley Duvall. Shaw died September 7 at age 82 of complications from pneumonia.

Mikhail Gorbachev

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks to a crowd at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., on May 6, 1992. Gorbachev died at age 91 after a severe prolonged illness, Russian state media said.

Charlbi Dean

Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

South African actress Charlbi Dean attends the photo call for film "Triangle of Sadness" at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22. Dean died August 29 at age 32 from an unexpected illness.

Len Dawson

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson talks to head coach Hank Stram on the sidelines during a game in 1971. Dawson <a href="https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NFL/2022/08/24/HOF-QB-Len-Dawson-dies/5991661345686/" style="letter-spacing: 0.52px;">died</a> August 24 at age 87. Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

Wolfgang Petersen

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Wolfgang Petersen arrives at the Tribeca Film Festival screening of his new movie "Poseiden" at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York in 2006. The director died on August 16 at age 81.

Anne Heche

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actress Anne Heche attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on, November 30, 2021. The actress died on August 14 at age 53.

Issey Miyake

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake is applauded by the audience at the end of the presentation of his Spring-Summer Men's fashion show in Paris, June 25, 2009. The fashion designer died after battling cancer on August 9 at age 84.

Olivia Newton-John

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Olivia Newton-John performs at the All-Star Concert at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on November 27, 2016. The "Grease" star died on August 8 at age 73.

David McCullough

Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "John Adams," David McCullough arrives before a screening of the HBO miniseries based on the book at the Cannon Building on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2008. The bestselling author and historian died August 7 at age 89.

Vin Scully

Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI

Former Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully takes the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers game against the Houston Astros in the MLB World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on October 25, 2017. The announcer died August 3 at age 94.

Bill Russell

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Bill Russell attends the NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 24, 2019. The Hall of Fame member died July 31 at age 88.

Nichelle Nichols

Photo by David Becker/UPI

Actress Nichelle Nichols attends the premiere of “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” at The LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on August 6, 2017. Nichols died July 30 at age 89.

Paul Sorvino

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Paul Sorvino arrives outside at the premiere of Burnt at MoMA in New York City on October 20, 2015. The "Goodfellas" actor died at age 83 on July 25.

David Warner

Photo by Joan Marcus/UPI

David Warner appears in in the Roundabout Theater Company's Broadway revival of George Bernard Shaw's "Major Barbara" in New York City on August 7, 2001. The actor died at age 80 on July 25.

Ivana Trump

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Ivana Trump arrives on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z in New York City on January 27, 2018. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump died at age 73 on July 14.

Tony Sirico

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Tony Sirico arrives for "The Soprano's" cast party held on board Steve Forbes' Highlander yacht and benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Chelsea Piers in New York City on June 14, 2007. The actor died at age 79 on July 8.

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos

Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos (R) is escorted past a military honor guard by Chinese President Hu Jintao during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 17, 2008. The leader died at age 79 on July 8.

Shinzo Abe

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a farewell party for Shigeru Yokota, father of Megumi Yokota who was abducted by North Korea in Tokyo on October 24, 2020. The leader was shot at a campaign event on July 8.

James Caan

Photo by David Silpa/UPI

James Caan arrives at a photo call for the film "Blood Ties" during the Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 20, 2013. The actor died at age 82 on July 6.

Jaylon Ferguson

Photo by Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson participates in OTAs in Owings Mills, Md., on June 7, 2022. He died June 22 at the age of 26.

Marion Barber III

Photo by Jerome Davis/UPI

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III rushes for 6 yards in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on October 8, 2007. He died June 1 at age 38.

Cardinal Angelo Sodano

Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

Dean of the College of Cardinals Angelo Sodano says a mass for the election of a new pope at St Peter's basilica on March 12, 2013, at the Vatican. Sodano {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2022/05/28/vatican-city-cardinal-angelo-sodano-former-secretary-state-dies-94/6851653766912/"} May 27 at age 94. File

Andy Fletcher

Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Andy "Fletch" Fletcher of Depeche Mode performs in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on July 1, 2017. The British musician died on May 26 at age 60.

Ray Liotta

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Ray Liotta arrives on the red carpet at the "Marriage Story" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on November 10, 2019. The American actor <a href="https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/05/26/Ray-Liotta-Goodfellas-dead/9461653582810/">died in his</a> sleep on May 26 at age 67.

Vangelis

Photo by Simela Pantzartzi/EPA

Greek composer Vangelis Papathanassiou greets fans at the end of his historic concert, taking place at ancient Athens' Temple of Zeus, in Athens, Greece, on June 28, 2001. The Greek Oscar-winning composer <a href="https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/05/19/Chariots-Fire-Blade-Runner-Vangelis/6161652987499/">died</a> on May 19 at age 79.

Mickey Gilley

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Mickey Gilley arrives at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 19, 2015. The singer <a href="https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2022/05/08/mickey-gilley-obit/1051652014345/">died</a> on May 8 at age 86.

Norman Mineta

Photo by Eduardo Sverdlin/UPI

Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta delivers his final public address at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington on July 6, 2006. {link:Mineta died: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/05/03/former-transportation-secretary-norman-mineta-dies/8881651623840/"} May 3 at age 91. File

Naomi Judd

Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI

Naomi Judd arrives for the 2008 CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on April 14, 2008. The country singer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/04/30/grammy-winner-naomi-judd-dies-76/1021651351119/"} April 30 at age 76. File

Robert Morse

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actor Robert Morse arrives at the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014. The actor died at age 90 on April 21.

Gilbert Gottfried

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Gilbert Gottfried arrives on the red carpet at the "Beauty And The Beast" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 13, 2017. The actor died on April 12 at age 67.

Dwayne Haskins

Photo by David Tulis/UPI

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) greets Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins after an NFL game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on October 6, 2019. Haskins, who is now signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NFL/2022/04/09/steelers-quarterback-dwayne-haskins-dies-24/5561649525750/"} April 9 at age 25. File

Rayfield Wright

Photo by UPI

Former Dallas Cowboys player Rayfield Wright thanks the fans during a special halftime celebration at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas on October 23, 2006. The football player died on April 8 at age 76. File

Bobby Rydell

Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

Bobby Rydell performs in concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on March 9, 2008. The singer died on April 5 at age 79.

Estelle Harris

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Estelle Harris poses for pictures at the premiere of "Brother Bear" at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York City on October 20, 2003. Harris died at age 93 on April 3, 2022.

Tom Parker

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Tom Parker of "The Wanted" performs during the band's showcase in Tokyo on May 19, 2013. The singer died on March 30 at age 33.

Taylor Hawkins

Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Taylor Hawkins of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Virgin Mobile Festival at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on August 9, 2008. The drummer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/03/26/taylor-hawkins-obit/3801648291306/"} March 25 at the age of 50. File

Madeleine Albright

Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

Madeleine Albright arrives at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2016. The former Secretary of State died on March 23 at age 84.

William Hurt

Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Cast member William Hurt attends the premiere of "The Incredible Hulk" in Los Angeles on June 8, 2008. The Oscar-winner {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/03/13/william-hurt-obit/8131647207163/"} on March 13 at age 71. File

Odalis Perez

Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI

Odalis Perez (45) of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park in Washington on May 23, 2008. {link:Perez died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/MLB/2022/03/11/former-pitcher-Odalis-Perez-dies-43-MLB/1481647009185/"} at age 43 on March 11, 2022.

Johnny Brown

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

(L-R) Ja'net Dubois, Johnny Brown, BernNadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker and Ralph Carter, castmembers in the television series "Good Times," appear backstage with the show's creator Norman Lear (4th-L) after the show was honored with the Impact Award at the fourth annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 19, 2006. {link:Brown died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/03/05/johnny-brown-obit/4471646489598/"} March 2 at the age of 84. File

Sally Kellerman

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actress Sally Kellerman attends the premiere of "Grandma" in Los Angeles in 2015. Known for roles including Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 "MASH" movie and for her role in "Brewster McCloud," Kellerman {link:died February 24: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/02/24/MASH-Sally-Kellerman-dies/2161645749417/"} after suffering with dementia. She was 84.

Ivan Reitman

Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Ivan Reitman attends the world premiere of "Father Figures" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on December 13, 2017. The director and producer behind hits like "Ghostbusters" and "Stripes" {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/02/14/Ivan-Reitman-director-Ghostbusters-dead/3891644840290/"} February 12, 2022, at the age of 75.

Cheslie Kryst

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cheslie Kryst arrives at the premiere of "Like A Boss" at SVA Theater in New York City on January 7, 2020. Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, {link:died January 30, 2022: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/31/cheslie-kryst-obit/2921643627405/"} at age 30.

Manfred Thierry Mugler

Manfred Thierry Mugler attends the world premiere of the show "Yma" at the Friedrichstadt Palast in Berlin on September 2, 2010. The designer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/24/france-Manfred-Thierry-Mugler-dies/8971643005442/"} at the age of 73 on January 23, 2022. Jens Kalaene/EPA-EFE

Louie Anderson

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

Louie Anderson attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. The comedian {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/21/Louie-Anderson-death-cancer-obituary/4741642780103/"} after a battle with cancer at age 68 on January 21, 2022.

Bob Goalby

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The newest member of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, and winner of the 1968 Masters Tournament Bob Goalby, has a laugh with fans during induction ceremonies in Frontenac, Miss. on April 23, 2018. The professional golfer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/2022/01/21/Bob-Goalby-Masters-winner-dies-92-golf/8101642774614/"} at age 92 on January 20, 2022.

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf arrives for the "An Evening with the Celebrity Apprentice" presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Science at the Florence Gould Hall on April 26, 2011 in New York City. The singer {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/21/Meat-Loaf-dead-Bat-Hell/6721642764239/"} at age 74 on January 20, 2022. UPI /Monika Graff.

Lusia Harris

Photo by Delta State University Athletic Communications

Former Delta State University center Lusia Harris, shown in the 1970s. The basketball player {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NBA/2022/01/19/Lusia-Harris-only-woman-drafted-NBA-dies-66-basketball/7381642604186/"} on January 18 at age 66.

Gaspard Ulliel

Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Gaspard Ulliel arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Sybil" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2019. The French actor {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/19/Gaspard-Ulliel-dead-skiing-accident/1931642608654/"} on January 19 at age 37.

Andre Leon Talley

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Andre Leon Talley arrives for the Ebony Magazine breakfast party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 5, 2007. The fashion icon {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/19/andr-leon-talley-obit/8331642593944/"} on January 18 at the age of 73.

Charles McGee

Photo by David Tulis/UPI

January 17 at the age of 102.

Ronnie Spector

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Veronica "Ronnie" Spector stands at the podium during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on March 12, 2007. Spector, who is known for leading the 1960s pop group the Ronettes, {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/12/entertainment-ronnie-spector-ronettes-leader-dies-cancer-78/1881642027755/"} after a brief battle with cancer on January 12 at the age of 78.

Bob Saget

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of "The Big Short" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City on November 23, 2015. The actor and comedian, known for "Full House" and hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos," {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/09/bob-saget-obit/1501641775316/"} on January 9 at the age of 65.

Sidney Poitier

Photo by Francis Specker/UPI

Sidney Poitier arrives at the premiere of "The Wedding Date" in Los Angeles on January 27, 2005. The Oscar-winning actor and activist {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2022/01/07/Sidney-Poitier-dies-obituary/8221641570482/"} on January 7 at the age of 94.

Peter Bogdanovich

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Director Peter Bogdanovich attends the premiere of "It Chapter Two" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 26, 2019. The Oscar-nominated director, known for "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon," died on January 6 at the age of 82.

Dan Reeves

Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves watches his team play against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco on November 19, 2000. Reeves, who has four Super Bowls under his belt, {link:died: "https://www.upi.com/Sports_News/NFL/2022/01/01/Broncos-Falcons-head-coach-Dan-Reeves-dies-77/9901641065167/"} on January 1 at the age of 77.