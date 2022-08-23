Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion
Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
dotesports.com
Jax joins Legends of Runeterra as Weaponmaster with new Origin
Riot Games dropped another champion into Legends of Runeterra today, showcasing Jax as the Grandmaster of Arms. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, Jax will join Kayn, Master Yi, and Norra as new champions within the LoR Awakening expansion. Jax is a Runeterra champion, meaning he has his own Origin region. The Origin, Grandmaster at Arms, allows players to include any cards from any region in LoR that have the Weaponmaster type. To celebrate the upcoming release of Jax, Riot dropped a trailer for the new LoR champion today.
dotesports.com
All weapons in King’s Fall in Destiny 2
Destiny‘s King’s Fall raid has returned to Destiny 2, giving another coat of paint to one of the most iconic moments in the franchise. Veteran players can expect King’s Fall to be very similar to the base version (with some mechanic changes sprinkled throughout), and newer players can enjoy the beloved raid for the first time. Whether you’re a Destiny veteran or a New Light, you’ll have plenty of reason to play the raid, and that’s before even touching on the series of raid weapons you can get as drops from King’s Fall.
dotesports.com
Riot’s multi-game 2022 Star Guardian celebration fails to meet the expectations set by Spirit Blossom
For the third year in a row, Riot Games celebrated one of League of Legends’ many skin lines with the release of a new interactive visual novel. This time around, players finally returned to Valoran City, home of many heroes and villains in the Star Guardian universe, which has gone untouched for nearly three years.
dotesports.com
‘How the hell did he do that?’ Astralis in disbelief following Ropz clutch in BLAST Premier Fall Groups
Professional CS:GO players are known for making flashy plays from time to time, especially those from the best teams in the world, like FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian produced a bold highlight when he eliminated Xyp9x and k0nfig, one after another, with a clean headshot from a Desert Eagle during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 last weekend. The tournament organizer released a clip afterward, showing Astralis mesmerized and stunned by ropz’s play.
dotesports.com
Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
dotesports.com
How to watch Loading Ready Run Dominaria United Pre-Prerelease
Phyrexians have invaded the plane of Dominaria in Magic: The Gathering and the Loading Ready Run team is ready to break down Limited Sealed for Dominaria United with special guests. The pre-release events for Dominaria United (DMU), scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 8, will mark the beginning...
dotesports.com
What are Powerstones in Magic: The Gathering and how do they work?
Wizards of the Coast is introducing a new artifact token to Magic: The Gathering with its newest set, Dominaria United, and it will leave players feeling like they have the power. Powerstones are a special type of token that will only be creatable through two sources when Dominaria United releases.
dotesports.com
Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked
VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
dotesports.com
First supposed images of Fortnite’s Geno are circulating the web
The lore in Fortnite can often be confusing, leading to many questions going unanswered for months, or even years. Many of Fortnite’s biggest mysteries have been unraveled during the current run of the Fortnite and Marvel Zero War comics, which take place during Chapter Three, season two. In an upcoming issue, it’s rumored that players will be getting their first look at Fortnite’s big bad, Geno.
dotesports.com
How to complete all Collection Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is starting to hit players’ phones and there are a ton of things to do in the last global event of 2022, including catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and participate in Raids. A staple feature that appears in many Pokémon Go events...
dotesports.com
Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE
One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
dotesports.com
Top Esports’ JackeyLove deals 22,000 damage to enemy champions in a single teamfight with Zeri
Top Esports AD carry JackeyLove dealt over 22,000 damage to enemy champions during a single teamfight in the second game of Top Esports’ LPL Summer Split playoff series against JD Gaming earlier today. Although Top Esports went on to lose the series by way of a reverse sweep, JackeyLove may have broken the all-time record for the most damage dealt by any player during one teamfight.
dotesports.com
Xbox Game Pass for Friends and Family seemingly leaked
A little bit of leaking has happened recently regarding the Xbox Game Pass. This time, the logo for its friends and family version has been leaked by Aggiornamenti Lumia, a prominent leaker. Microsoft has been experimenting with this type of plan for quite a while, debuting it in Colombia and Ireland earlier this August.
dotesports.com
Rage Serum in CoD: Warzone – How does it work and where to find it
Call of Duty: Warzone is a game of resources. When players first land on the map, they must make the best of their situation. In some matches, you’ll have access to great loot, making it easier to make it to the last safe zones, but you may not always have the same luck.
dotesports.com
All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022 Special and Event-exclusive research tasks and rewards
The Season of Go is reaching its conclusion as the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale rolls out around the globe, and brings with it just about every last bit of content players need to complete the event season’s three-month run. Ticketed and non-ticketed players alike will see plenty of...
dotesports.com
How to complete Sails of the Shipstealer in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder kicked off with a new storyline, bringing back Eramis from her frozen tomb at the end of Beyond Light and putting the Kell of Darkness (and former Shipstealer) as the antagonist for the story. Season of Plunder also brings back Misraaks/Mithrax and his daughter Eido, who appeared during Season of the Splicer in 2021. The Spider also makes a return even after the Tangled Shore was moved to the Destiny Content Vault, putting another Eliksni character in an Eliksni-themed season.
dotesports.com
When does Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 5, Last Stand, end?
Everything must come to an end. The year of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to come to a close with the final days of season five, Last Stand, in just a couple of months. A midseason “Reloaded” update will hit some time in September, but then it’s time for the Call of Duty world to turn its eyes to the new game in October.
dotesports.com
TFT team drops major 7.5 PBE patch for weekend playtesting
Heading into the first weekend of PBE testing for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, the balance team put together a large update today that covers everything from dragons and carriers, to Augments and traits. Scheduled to drop on live servers Sept. 8, TFT Set 7.5 is getting its balance kinks worked...
dotesports.com
Best VALORANT Agents for beginners – easiest characters in VALORANT
In a character-based first-person shooter like VALORANT, players must familiarise themselves with agents and their abilities. Players must keep practicing with the same agent to understand their role and get used to their kit. Beginners will need a lot of practice to catch up with others playing the game from its inception. Once you get a hold of the abilities, movement mechanics, and gunplay tactics, the learning curve becomes relatively straightforward.
