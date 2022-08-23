ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks

GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around Mississippi's capital city were bracing for possible flooding as the Pearl River was approaching a crest after last week's heavy rainfall. Officials said about 100 to 150 homes in the Jackson area could be impacted by Monday night. The Mississippi Emergency...
Beto O'Rourke recovering from bacterial infection, postpones events

EL PASO, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was diagnosed with a bacterial infection over the weekend and announced he'll be off the campaign trail for the foreseeable future. He first fell ill on Friday and is now resting at his home in El Paso. The Democratic candidate...
World of Horses returns to the State Fair

The World of Horses exhibit is back at the fair after a several year hiatus. This is your chance to get up close and personal with horses. You can learn about these animals inside, and out. There’s a giant model horse named Charlie, with diagrams of the bones and organs...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
New York health officials issue overdose death warning

New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
