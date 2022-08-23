Read full article on original website
Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks
GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around Mississippi's capital city were bracing for possible flooding as the Pearl River was approaching a crest after last week's heavy rainfall. Officials said about 100 to 150 homes in the Jackson area could be impacted by Monday night. The Mississippi Emergency...
Beto O'Rourke recovering from bacterial infection, postpones events
EL PASO, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was diagnosed with a bacterial infection over the weekend and announced he'll be off the campaign trail for the foreseeable future. He first fell ill on Friday and is now resting at his home in El Paso. The Democratic candidate...
World of Horses returns to the State Fair
The World of Horses exhibit is back at the fair after a several year hiatus. This is your chance to get up close and personal with horses. You can learn about these animals inside, and out. There’s a giant model horse named Charlie, with diagrams of the bones and organs...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
Ga. election probe judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony until after midterms, possibly setting back investigation timeline
ATLANTA (AP) — Ga. election probe judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony until after midterms, possibly setting back investigation timeline. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Excitement for opening of dispensaries at cannabis convention in Albany
It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry. “We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright. On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open...
Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
Hochul calls remote learning 'a mistake' and plans for a review of pandemic's impact on women
New York state will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the workplace as studies have shown a widening of the income gap with men more than two years since the start of the public health crisis. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the review, calling the...
