Bill Kramer has been thinking about the future of the Oscars since he was named CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this summer.The former head of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures knows some things must change, that they have to evolve and grow their fanbase. But he’s optimistic: He’s already deep in talks with Oscars broadcaster ABC and potential producing partners and is committed to having a host again in 2023. And he's especially ready to “move forward” from the slap and to have a show that celebrates cinema, he told a small group...

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO