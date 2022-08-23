Read full article on original website
Leon Vitali Dies: Stanley Kubrick Close Associate And Actor Was 74
Leon Vitali, an actor in Barry Lyndon who went on to become director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, died Friday in Los Angeles at age 74. His family confirmed his death to Associated Press, but no cause was given. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his children said in a statement provided by his daughter, Masha Vitali. “He will be remembered with love and be hugely missed by the many people he touched.” Vitali was profiled in the 2017 documentary Filmworker, which spotlighted his contributions to Kubrick’ work. Filmmaker Tony...
15 "Based On A True Story" Horror Movies That Took A Looot Of Liberties In Their Retellings
Just how true are these true stories anyway?
Academy CEO Bill Kramer looks to future of the Oscars
Bill Kramer has been thinking about the future of the Oscars since he was named CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this summer.The former head of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures knows some things must change, that they have to evolve and grow their fanbase. But he’s optimistic: He’s already deep in talks with Oscars broadcaster ABC and potential producing partners and is committed to having a host again in 2023. And he's especially ready to “move forward” from the slap and to have a show that celebrates cinema, he told a small group...
