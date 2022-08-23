ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1049 The Edge

Fun Facts About the Penniman Castle in Battle Creek

The photos of this Battle Creek castle are breathtaking. Take a peek inside. This house has more than just good bones, it has 1-foot thick walls. This piece of Southwest Michigan eye candy was built in 1906 for Dentist John Penniman. Wikipedia lists a familiar last name as the builder, Ruel Seeley. Possible relation to Mickey Seeley of the local card dealerships?
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?

One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Chalk Masterpieces From Battle Creek's 2022 Color the Creek Festival

The 2022 Color the Creek Festival in Battle Creek yielded some incredible murals and even more incredible works of art using only chalk. Thank you, again, to Patman Droneography for allowing me to use these pictures. If you'd like to see more of his work, including mesmerizing drone footage (which, how do you not crash those things?) you can find him on Facebook or, as mentioned in that last photo, just check out his website here.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Local Girl Scouts Team Up With Winery to Push Nut Sale

Did you ever think you’d see the day when Girl Scouts would be pushing wine in order to increase cookie and nut sales? Well, you’ve officially seen the day. It seems Girl Scout cookies, along with a bottle of wine, were such a good idea that local Girl Scouts will now be promoting a local wine to compliment Girl Scout nuts.
PAW PAW, MI
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)

Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022

It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
Residents react to Kalamazoo’s pop-up bike lanes

The Bike Wave on W. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo serves as a visual reminder to drivers to share the road with bikers and others. The pilot project runs along several streets downtown. “The thing about riding a bike in Kalamazoo is that you have to have your head on a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage

With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
he 10th annual Kalamazoo Balloon Festival is back this weekend

Taking place at Gull Meadow Farms with plenty of activities for the whole family. There will be several balloon flights to see throughout the weekend with the first launching Friday morning, evening balloon glows, meet and greet with the pilots, entertainment and vendors, and a special car show on Saturday.
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
PORTAGE, MI
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish

A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
Kalamazoo Police Capture Alligator Crossing Busy Street

It was just another day on the job, as a Kalamazoo Police Sergeant patrolled the streets of the Edison Neighborhood. It was Pre-Hump Day Tuesday, and all was well. But then, something caught the officer’s trained eye. Some sort of creature was crawling across Lake Street, one of the busier streets in Kalamazoo. It surely wasn’t one of your run-of-the-mill feral cats, known to roam the vicinity. Nope, it was your basic alligator.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Battle Creek, MI
