Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
dallasexpress.com
Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall
Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
msn.com
UPDATE: Fatal crash off 1-10 E and Hawkins closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at I-10 E Hawkins are currently closed due to a single vehicle crash. The vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. One person was injured and is in critical condition. The unidentified individual was taken to a local hospital.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Texas bans local, state government entities from doing business with firms that 'boycott' fossil fuels
Texas banned 10 financial firms from doing business with the state after Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday that they did not support the oil and gas industry. Hegar, a Republican running for reelection in November, banned BlackRock Inc., and other banks and investment firms — as well as some investment funds within large banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan — from entering into most contracts with state and local entities after Hegar’s office said the firms “boycott” the fossil fuel sector.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
East Texas housing market cooling down
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over the last few years, the housing inventory hasn’t kept up with demand. A new house listing would receive multiple offers in just hours, most above asking price, but now the market has flipped. “The housing market definitely is slowing down,” said Luis Torres, Senior Business Economist with the Federal Reserve […]
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KWTX
10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Aug. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!. Start your weekend off with the Karem Shrine Classic Car Show with the classic cars and trucks. Paint bunnies, enjoy light...
cbs7.com
Two dead after crash in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning. Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman
A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
