Smith County road projects update
TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
Train blocking neighborhood’s only entrance and exit causes problems for residents near Conroe
Getting stuck behind a train can put a damper on your day, especially if you have somewhere to be. One community in the City of Oak Ridge only has two entry points, both facing railroad tracks. Residents say the trains always come at the most inconvenient times causing miles of...
UPDATE: Fatal crash off 1-10 E and Hawkins closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at I-10 E Hawkins are currently closed due to a single vehicle crash. The vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. One person was injured and is in critical condition. The unidentified individual was taken to a local hospital.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days are starting the cleanup process following flood damage. “My grandson called, and he was driving by out here and he said my camper was floating…I said what?”. Many vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days got this...
A RIDE TO REMEMBER: Bikers' ride honors fallen Smith County deputy
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It was a ride to remember. A group of bikers gathered Saturday morning to ride in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy who was killed in the line of duty. It was a quiet morning in the town of Garrison – a typical...
TJC Trees Cut Down
Doctor Marietta Crowder and Dr. Kerfoot Walker have had long distinguished careers in medicine; but it's what they have done on their vacations that have affected people throughout the world. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks to DJ Dickerson about the formation of Shelby County's new cold case
2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE'S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined
100 West 2023 Residency Application Deadline Approaches
100 West – Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency advances the production and presentation of new work and ideas by a national and international community of artists and writers by providing an arena of generous support and historic space fifty miles south of Dallas, Texas. Two-month, funded residencies span Winter,...
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Mesquite man has pleaded guilty to helping conceal the body of a man found murdered in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County in August of 2021. Roger Deloss McCasland, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence in Judge Chris Martin’s court on Tuesday. As part of the plea, McCasland accepted a 12-year prison sentence.
Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
Major Drug Bust In Hunt County
Hunt County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 3512 in Quinlan. Deputies arrested four men ages 22 to 37 and two women ages 29 and 19 on multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance, and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They seized over 700 fentanyl pills, nine grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Mesquite woman who was killed as she was swept off a bridge in flood waters identified
KRLD has learned the name of the woman killed yesterday when her car was swept off a bridge near 635 in Mesquite. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was an Uber driver and had just dropped off her passenger.
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
K9's & Heroes founder in court after 20 animals seized from home
A homeowner who had 20 animals seized from her home in Arp earlier this month had a civil hearing on Thursday. The animals were seized from Kym McRee’s house on Aug. 15 after a welfare check led authorities to what witnesses said were “filthy” living conditions. At...
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
‘We did it to help:’ Tyler boys set up lemonade stand, donate all proceeds to Fostering Collective
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jackson and Micah Longino, who are 8 and 6 years old respectively, have been begging their parents to have a lemonade stand for two years. Their mom and dad finally gave in, but not without a twist: They were told they had to pick a charity to give their profits. “We […]
