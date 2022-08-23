ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malakoff, TX

ktbb.com

Smith County road projects update

TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
TYLER, TX
msn.com

UPDATE: Fatal crash off 1-10 E and Hawkins closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes at I-10 E Hawkins are currently closed due to a single vehicle crash. The vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. One person was injured and is in critical condition. The unidentified individual was taken to a local hospital.
HAWKINS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days are starting the cleanup process following flood damage. “My grandson called, and he was driving by out here and he said my camper was floating…I said what?”. Many vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days got this...
CANTON, TX
KLTV

TJC Trees Cut Down

Doctor Marietta Crowder and Dr. Kerfoot Walker have had long distinguished careers in medicine; but it's what they have done on their vacations that have affected people throughout the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks to DJ Dickerson about the formation of Shelby County's new cold case...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

100 West 2023 Residency Application Deadline Approaches

100 West – Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency advances the production and presentation of new work and ideas by a national and international community of artists and writers by providing an arena of generous support and historic space fifty miles south of Dallas, Texas. Two-month, funded residencies span Winter,...
CORSICANA, TX
fox44news.com

Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
MEXIA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Major Drug Bust In Hunt County

Hunt County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 3512 in Quinlan. Deputies arrested four men ages 22 to 37 and two women ages 29 and 19 on multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance, and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They seized over 700 fentanyl pills, nine grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say

UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
TROUP, TX
inforney.com

K9's & Heroes founder in court after 20 animals seized from home

A homeowner who had 20 animals seized from her home in Arp earlier this month had a civil hearing on Thursday. The animals were seized from Kym McRee’s house on Aug. 15 after a welfare check led authorities to what witnesses said were “filthy” living conditions. At...
ARP, TX

