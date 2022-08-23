ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children

Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
Fake police station runs right next to real one for eight months without a hitch in India

A group of fraudsters posing as cops ran a fake police station out of a guesthouse for eight months – just metres away from a real police outpost.The gang was operating in the eastern Bihar state’s Banka city and had extorted money from hundreds of people.It would have carried on doing so if not for a top police officer noticing a peculiar red flag – a man and woman who were part of the gang were dressed in police uniforms but carried country-made pistols instead of the official revolvers assigned by the government, reported the Hindustan Times newspaper.At least five...
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang

A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
Shocked British family discover dead Irishman in their Spanish holiday villa pool: Victim 'feared to have slipped and hit his head then fell in water while fleeing neighbour's dog'

An Irish holidaymaker has turned up dead in his neighbour's pool in Costa del Sol in a mysterious case which is puzzling Spanish investigators. The unnamed father-of-two was found floating face down in the pool at a multi-million pound villa in Benavista at daybreak on Saturday morning. Police have not...
