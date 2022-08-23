Read full article on original website
Military Appreciation Day at Minnesota’s State Fair; Honoring Employers of Military Families
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair’s eleventh Military Appreciation Day takes place Tuesday, and this year’s theme is honoring employers of military families. “The Minnesota National Guard is a part-time job for more than 10,000 members. Our service members and their families depend on support...
First Full Year of Hometown Heroes Assistance Program Provides Unprecedented Health Protection, Support for Minnesota Firefighters
Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
Schools start year with new training after Seizure Smart Schools legislation passes
This month, a walk was held in Marshall, hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota, both to raise awareness of the foundation’s efforts, as well as to celebrate the recently passed legislation regarding “Seizure Smart Schools”. Seizure Smart Schools is an effort that began nearly a dozen...
Arts Grants Applications have Fall Deadlines for Organizations, Schools, and Individuals–Apply Now
Warren, MN. Applications are open for arts grants to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals, and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from our seven county Minnesota service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofit arts organizations can start applying for general operating...
