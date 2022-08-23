ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Analyst says eventual Auburn starter must be 'like a pilot'

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SZLG_0hSLIUKj00
Montgomery Advertiser—USA Today

All three contenders for Auburn’s starting quarterback job each possess a skill that could help the offense become successful in 2022.

Outside of skill, head coach Bryan Harsin has said that he wants to trust his starter to execute, as well as set up the play.

“I mean, I know everybody wants to see these guys go out there and just make plays,” Harsin said following last Friday’s scrimmage. “But you have to get the call from the sideline, you got to communicate it, you got to operate.”

Harsin went on to say that T.J Finley has exhibited that well recently. That, along with Harsin complimenting Finley’s experience in the system, has led many to believe Finley will get the starting nod on September 3 against Mercer.

Host of “The Hard Count” podcast from On3, J.D. PicKell, has also recently weighed in on the dwindling battle, echoing Harsin’s need for a quarterback to operate the offense as smoothly as possible, saying that the eventual winning candidate needs to possess skills similar to those of a pilot.

“As an airplane pilot, you are tasked with a couple of things. At the most basic level that is a smooth takeoff getting us going the right direction in a smooth landing,” PicKell said. “We don’t need you to go Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise doing loop-de-loops, get us out of a jam flying high and doing all these acrobatics. We’re not asking (you) to be Johnny Manziel. We’re not going to go five-wide, have you run around back there and make a play. You don’t need to be a game breaker but you do need to be a pilot.”

PicKell also shares his opinion on who best shows that type of leadership, and it is the quarterback with the most experience under Harsin.

“You do need to, like I said, get lined up. Get all our guys organized. Get the playing — you have to be able to effectively move this offense and make good decisions kind of get us to the right place. Similar to an airplane pilot,” PicKell said. “So that’s why I think right now the lean is T.J. Finley. Because, if you remember correctly, he is the most experienced guy in this group.”

Finley, as well as Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford, will continue battling for the top spot on the quarterback depth chart as they prepare for Auburn’s season opener against Mercer on September 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy