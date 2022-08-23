Analyst says eventual Auburn starter must be 'like a pilot'

Montgomery Advertiser—USA Today

All three contenders for Auburn’s starting quarterback job each possess a skill that could help the offense become successful in 2022.

Outside of skill, head coach Bryan Harsin has said that he wants to trust his starter to execute, as well as set up the play.

“I mean, I know everybody wants to see these guys go out there and just make plays,” Harsin said following last Friday’s scrimmage. “But you have to get the call from the sideline, you got to communicate it, you got to operate.”

Harsin went on to say that T.J Finley has exhibited that well recently. That, along with Harsin complimenting Finley’s experience in the system, has led many to believe Finley will get the starting nod on September 3 against Mercer.

Host of “The Hard Count” podcast from On3, J.D. PicKell, has also recently weighed in on the dwindling battle, echoing Harsin’s need for a quarterback to operate the offense as smoothly as possible, saying that the eventual winning candidate needs to possess skills similar to those of a pilot.

“As an airplane pilot, you are tasked with a couple of things. At the most basic level that is a smooth takeoff getting us going the right direction in a smooth landing,” PicKell said. “We don’t need you to go Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise doing loop-de-loops, get us out of a jam flying high and doing all these acrobatics. We’re not asking (you) to be Johnny Manziel. We’re not going to go five-wide, have you run around back there and make a play. You don’t need to be a game breaker but you do need to be a pilot.”

PicKell also shares his opinion on who best shows that type of leadership, and it is the quarterback with the most experience under Harsin.

“You do need to, like I said, get lined up. Get all our guys organized. Get the playing — you have to be able to effectively move this offense and make good decisions kind of get us to the right place. Similar to an airplane pilot,” PicKell said. “So that’s why I think right now the lean is T.J. Finley. Because, if you remember correctly, he is the most experienced guy in this group.”

Finley, as well as Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford, will continue battling for the top spot on the quarterback depth chart as they prepare for Auburn’s season opener against Mercer on September 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.