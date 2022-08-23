ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Conversation U.S.

To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices

If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
psychologytoday.com

The Anatomy of Everyday Evil

"The history of man is a graveyard of great cultures that came to catastrophic ends because of their incapacity for planned, rational, voluntary reaction to challenge." Questions surrounding the nature of evil have been of profound importance for humanity since time immemorial. When we try to make sense of how we behave toward one another, how we act within the world, whether we work toward or against the greater good, often we are left confused, disempowered, and distraught, in a state of moral injury relative to harms perpetrated against and around us.
Vox

The introvert’s guide to actually enjoying a party

Part of the Friendship Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Call it the introvert’s party paradox. You’ve been invited to a large social event — say, a friend’s wedding. You’re full of warm feelings about their nuptials, and you’re looking forward to seeing people you haven’t connected with in a while. You’ve got an incredible outfit planned.
The Conversation U.S.

Terrifying dragons have long been a part of many religions, and there is a reason for their appeal

The premiere of HBO’s prequel to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn’t be surprising. Long before “Harry Potter,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and other modern interpretations increased the dragon’s notoriety in the 21st century, artifacts from ancient civilizations indicated their importance in many religions across the world. As a scholar of monsters, I’ve found dragons to be a nearly universal symbol for many civilizations. Scientists have...
psychologytoday.com

How to Be True to Yourself as a Young Adult

An authentic individual is one who strives for an alignment between the inner self and its outward expression. A new study examined authenticity along three dimensions: self-alienation, authentic living, and accepting external influence. You can develop certain aspects of authenticity on your own, but external intervention can have immense positive,...
psychologytoday.com

Beyond Romance: The Role of Love in Psychology and Medicine

Love is marginalized in academic studies and science-based education because it is not directly measurable. A different way of understanding love may be one of the most pivotal shifts in accelerating healing in medicine and psychology. When the Beatles came out with a song titled “All You Need Is Love,”...
What Is Vabbing and Why Are People Doing It at the Gym?

TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
Fast Company

What science has to say about your birth order and your career choice

If you want to understand personality and career choice, you may have considered birth order. Classic psychology suggested the order of your birth within your family (born first, born in the middle, born last) made a difference in your behavior and approach. First-borns were supposedly smarter and more responsible, while middles were peacemakers, and youngest children were fun-loving.
psychologytoday.com

The Suffocation Model of Marriage

In the past, a common reason for getting married was to fulfill one’s basic needs (e.g., food, shelter). These days, marriage has become more important for the fulfillment of eudaimonic needs (e.g., autonomy, growth, self-actualization). Individuals who move frequently tend to depend more on their romantic partners to have...
psychologytoday.com

The Practice of Mourning and Living Life Now

Mourning involves moving from the reality we want to the reality that is. We mourn when we lose loved ones, but also when we make choices and lose things, like opportunitie. Thinking about mourning as an everyday practice can enhance our ability to live life in the present. One day,...
Psych Centra

How to Be Assertive Without Being Aggressive

The chief difference between assertiveness and aggression is how well you take your needs, and someone else’s needs, into account. So, it’s possible to be assertive without being rude or offensive. Some people may believe being assertive is equivalent to being rude. However, expressing your opinions and needs...
