Four hurt in early morning Rock County shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in rural Rock County. Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton around 12:35 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that there […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rock County shooting; 4 wounded in Town of Clinton
CLINTON, Wis. - Four people were wounded early Sunday, Aug. 28 following a shooting in the Town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office officials say. According to the sheriff’s office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims while responding around 12:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire on Little Lane. When the first emergency crews arrived, they found one of the individuals hurt in the incident. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KCRG.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after being shot on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:22 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of gunshots. Officers located a man who had been shot and took him to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The man, who was not identified, was later taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment.
nbc15.com
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
wtmj.com
Severe Thunderstorm activity across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Jefferson counties until 5:15pm. The remainder of Southeastern Wisconsin remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch lasts from 1:10 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Milwaukee,...
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
x1071.com
One Person Hurt In Crash on Pennsylvania Avenue
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.
x1071.com
Boscobel man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
A Boscobel man will spend seven and a half years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in the La Crosse area. 31-year-old Wesley Dollar of Boscobel was sentenced on Wednesday to 7.5 years for first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm as a felon, and bail jumping. In December, when Dollar was free on bond, drove through a Holmen neighborhood and fired one round into a house, using a high-powered rifle. One person was injured in the incident.
wiproud.com
Woman killed in Walworth County crash
WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday....
x1071.com
Call for Action: Highland Manor residents share concerns over management
MADISON, Wis. — Some residents at a trailer park on Madison’s southeast side are saying their home has turned into a place they never wanted it to look like. Residents at Highland Manor have voiced multiple complaints to News 3 Now through the Call For Action team. Michelle Bast is one of those residents, who just became president of the area’s homeowner’s association.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nbc15.com
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
