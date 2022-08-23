Read full article on original website
Related
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Voice of America
Official: 6 of 43 Missing Mexican Students Given to Army
MEXICO CITY — Six of the 43 college students "disappeared" in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission said Friday. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Pakistan Floods Force Tens of Thousands From Homes Overnight
PESHAWAR/KABUL — Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in northern Pakistan on Saturday after a fast-rising river destroyed a major bridge, as deadly floods cause devastation across the country. Powerful flash floods in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused the Kabul River to swell, sweeping away...
ASIA・
Voice of America
Malaysia Flexes New Graft-Busting Muscle with Jailing of Ex-PM
Bangkok — It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law. On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
ASIA・
Voice of America
India Denies Entry to Emmy-Nominated US Journalist
New Delhi — An American journalist and documentary-maker of Indian origin was sent back to the United States after he landed at New Delhi airport last week, his family reported. Angad Singh, who produces video documentaries for Vice News, had arrived to visit his relatives, including his mother and...
Voice of America
Taliban Claim US Drones Use Pakistan Airspace to Invade Afghanistan
Islamabad — The Taliban defense minister Sunday directly accused neighboring Pakistan of allowing the United States to use its airspace for drone attacks against Afghanistan. Mohammad Yaqoob leveled the allegations nearly a month after Washington said it killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Criminal Case Filed in Argentina Over China's Treatment of Uyghurs
Washington — A number of governments, including the U.S., have described China's treatment of Uyghurs as genocide and crimes against humanity, but no official court in any country has ever assessed evidence of China's alleged rights abuses against the Uyghurs. In addition, Chinese officials have vehemently denied allegations of genocide as "lies" concocted by U.S.-led anti-China forces.
Voice of America
Pakistan Blames Climate Change for Deadly Floods, Declares Emergency
Islamabad — Officials in Pakistan said Friday that weeks of flooding triggered by historic monsoon rains had killed nearly 1,000 people and “badly affected” 33 million others, and they appealed for international help to deal with the calamity. The devastation across all four provinces of the country...
Voice of America
Diamond Magnate's Appeal of Swiss Bribery Verdict Opens
Geneva — French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz will be back in court in Switzerland on Monday to appeal against a corruption verdict linked to mining rights in Guinea. The 66-year-old businessman was convicted in January 2021 of setting up a complex financial web to pay bribes to ensure his...
Voice of America
9/11 Victims Not Entitled to Seize Afghan Central Bank Assets, US Judge Says
New york — A U.S. judge on Friday recommended that victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Taliban. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said...
Voice of America
Proper Adjectives, Part 2
Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will continue to answer a question from Gustavo in Brazil about describing his teacher using the linking verb “be” and other adjectives. Question:. Hello, my name is Gustavo, from Brazil. I have been learning English with you for many years....
Voice of America
Two High-rise Towers in India Demolished for Violating Laws
New Delhi — Two high-rise apartment towers in India were leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition on Sunday after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms, officials said. They became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. More than 1,500 families...
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Militants Issue New Threats Against Kenya
Mogadishu — Somali-based, al-Qaida-affiliated Islamist militant group al-Shabab has issued a new threat against neighboring Kenya. The group said it will continue its attacks in that country as long as Kenyan troops are in Somalia. Al-Shabab said in an English-language statement Saturday it will continue to target Kenyan towns...
Voice of America
Humanitarian Ship Rescues 268 Migrants in Mediterranean
Marseilles, France — The Ocean Viking, a humanitarian ship of SOS Mediterranee, has rescued 268 people since Thursday during five rescues of migrants mostly found in overcrowded wooden boats between Libya and Malta, the NGO announced Friday. "Many have high levels of exhaustion and dehydration" and "severe sunburn," said...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-A World of Refugees
For World Refugee Day, stories from around the world by those forced to flee from home. From the War in Ukraine to xenophobia in Africa and the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, refugees and their will to survive. Now on The Inside Story: A World of Refugees. The Inside Story:
Pakistan pleads for international help as parts of country 'resemble a small ocean'
Pakistan is racing to prevent further loss of life as it reels from one of its worst climate disasters with floodwater threatening to cover up to a third of the country of 220 million people by the end of the monsoon season.
Comments / 0