SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 22-ranked Utah volleyball team closed out the opening weekend in sweeping fashion, downing Utah Valley in straight sets (25-23, 25-17, 26-24) to close out the Utah Classic. Led by All-Tournament Team selections Madelyn Robinson and Allie Olsen throughout the event, the Utes finished 2-1 at the Huntsman Center this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO