Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
wrestlinginc.com
AEW's Toni Storm Reveals She Recently Underwent Surgery
AEW has experienced its fair share of injuries this year, with top stars such as Adam Cole and Thunder Rosa currently sidelined. Fortunately, it's not all doom and gloom in the promotion, as the latest wrestler to receive surgery will return to action in the coming days. Toni Storm took to her Instagram stories on Friday, August 26, to inform her followers that she's recovering from dental surgery at the moment. The good news, however, is that she'll be healthy in time for the next episode of "AEW Dynamite."
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Does Not Care If AEW Fines Him For Calling WWE Brand A 'Passion Product'
William Regal was part of WWE for over two decades and helped many next-generation talents along the way. "So, if they want to try and take me up on this, take me up on it and if I get fired from the company I'm working for now for sticking up [for them], then so be it," Regal stated on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain". "'NXT UK' was a passion project of mine, to give a decent place for British and European talent to get a pipeline so they could go to WWE and have the charmed life that I've had. If they don't like that, then they can get stuffed ... This was all done for the right reasons. How it's played out is an unfortunate thing."
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Recalls Nearly Crying Backstage At WWE And The Advice Dusty Rhodes Gave Him
The National Wrestling Alliance's 74th Anniversary Show is coming up soon. The main event for the two night event will see Tyrus clash with former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch. Ahead of his big title match, Tyrus made a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast. There, Tyrus opened up about his time as the dancing Funkasaurus in WWE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown
The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Torches Veteran Wrestler Over 'Fat Shaming' Tweet
AEW star Eddie Kingston, recently suspended by AEW President Tony Khan following an altercation, has taken matters into his own hands on social media against a veteran wrestler regarding their criticisms aimed at so-called bigger wrestlers in the business. Glenn Gilbertti, better known to wrestling fans as Disco Inferno, isn't...
wrestlinginc.com
More Backstage News On How AEW Dynamite World Title Match Came About
It's now been two days since Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk to become Undisputed AEW World Champion in one of the more dominating World Championship matches in recent memory, and as the shock wears off, fans are wondering just how this whole thing came together and what's happening next. Luckily a new report is here to confirm some details and provide an update on what fans can expect. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer seemed to confirm that another Punk-Moxley match will be happening soon, while also backing up previous reports that revealed a Moxley-Punk TV match wasn't originally in the cards.
wrestlinginc.com
Details On How Close Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae Came To Signing With AEW
Johnny Gargano shocked the wrestling world this week by making his return to WWE on "WWE Raw." The move caught some fans off-guard as may believed Garganop would be AEW-bound after rejecting a WWE contract offer in 2021. But, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan's company decided not to heavily pursue Gargano, despite the fact there were those in AEW who were interested in the former "NXT" Champion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak Should Never Have Been Broken
Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and ending the illustrious "streak" will not only go down as one of the most shocking finishes in WWE history, but it will also be remembered as one of the company's biggest moves. On one hand, the win catapulted Lesnar to new heights, introducing "The Beast" who has won seven WWE Championships since, with his most dominant reign lasting over 500-days.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Getting His First Name Back?
Theory, the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, could reportedly be getting his first name back. According to PWInsider, Theory was locally advertised as "Austin Theory" during a pair of WWE live events at Springfield, MA, and Manchester, NH, over the weekend. Theory wrestled United States Champion Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles in Triple Threat title matches on both nights, with Lashley retaining on both occasions with a Spear on Theory. As per fans who attended the matches, Styles & Lashley executed a lot of tandem offense on Theory, and there was also a spot where Styles took a selfie using Theory's phone while Lashley held Theory up in the air for several seconds for a suplex.
wrestlinginc.com
Samoa Joe Could Be Returning To AEW Soon
Samoa Joe could be returning to the AEW ring sooner than later, according to PWInsider. PWInsider reports that the Peacock series "Twisted Metal" has now wrapped shooting, which means Joe could be returning to the ring soon. Based on the PlayStation video games, the series will see Joe in a dual role with Will Arnett as the character Sweet Tooth. Arnett is the voice, while Joe will be the physical appearance of the clown. The series also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, Thomas Haden Church, and Anthony Mackie.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Believes Top AEW Star Followed In His Footsteps
Ahead of the big AEW World Heavyweight Title unification match on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," CM Punk spoke with Sports Illustrated about a number of topics including his opponent, Jon Moxley. "I think Moxley is a guy who followed in my footsteps," Punk explained. "He was a guy...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre On Karrion Kross: 'It's An Hourglass, It Doesn't Go Tick-Tock'
On the August 5 edition of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and his wife and manager, Scarlett made their surprise returns after being released in November 2021. At the end of the show, Kross assaulted Drew McIntyre, repeatedly slamming his head against the steel ring steps. McIntyre recently spoke about the former...
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Names Current WWE Star He Wants A Match Against
Diamond Dallas Page has named which current WWE star he wants a match with. "I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen," Page admitted on his podcast, Snake Pit. "He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would've loved it and I'd put him over in the middle and he'd kick out...It would've been a great match, we would've had some great promos. It would've been awesome to go do something with him because he's the total package really."
wrestlinginc.com
Thunder Rosa Addresses Her Injury And The Online Response
This past Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," Thunder Rosa announced that she was stepping back from being AEW Women's World Champion due to a back injury. While this came as a surprise to many watching the broadcast, Rosa has provided further details about the extent of the setback. "I'm not...
Comments / 0