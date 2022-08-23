Read full article on original website
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
William Regal Does Not Care If AEW Fines Him For Calling WWE Brand A 'Passion Product'
William Regal was part of WWE for over two decades and helped many next-generation talents along the way. "So, if they want to try and take me up on this, take me up on it and if I get fired from the company I'm working for now for sticking up [for them], then so be it," Regal stated on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain". "'NXT UK' was a passion project of mine, to give a decent place for British and European talent to get a pipeline so they could go to WWE and have the charmed life that I've had. If they don't like that, then they can get stuffed ... This was all done for the right reasons. How it's played out is an unfortunate thing."
Wardlow Always Thought He Would Be WWE HOFer's Next Big Thing
Triple H retired from in-ring action in March of this year after an illustrious 30-year career. Many modern talents grew up watching The Game, dreaming of sharing the squared circle, including the current AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow. "Growing up, a villain to all of my heroes was actually Triple H,"...
Road Dogg Recalls Interesting Aftermath Of WWE WrestleMania XXX Main Event
"WrestleMania XXX" was famous for a few moments such as Cesaro winning the first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Undertaker's 21-0 streak coming to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar, and Daniel Bryan walking out as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Danielson defeated Triple H in the opening contest and moved on to the main event against Batista and then-champion Randy Orton in a triple threat match.
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak Should Never Have Been Broken
Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and ending the illustrious "streak" will not only go down as one of the most shocking finishes in WWE history, but it will also be remembered as one of the company's biggest moves. On one hand, the win catapulted Lesnar to new heights, introducing "The Beast" who has won seven WWE Championships since, with his most dominant reign lasting over 500-days.
DDP Names Current WWE Star He Wants A Match Against
Diamond Dallas Page has named which current WWE star he wants a match with. "I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen," Page admitted on his podcast, Snake Pit. "He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would've loved it and I'd put him over in the middle and he'd kick out...It would've been a great match, we would've had some great promos. It would've been awesome to go do something with him because he's the total package really."
Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown
The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."
Eddie Kingston Torches Veteran Wrestler Over 'Fat Shaming' Tweet
AEW star Eddie Kingston, recently suspended by AEW President Tony Khan following an altercation, has taken matters into his own hands on social media against a veteran wrestler regarding their criticisms aimed at so-called bigger wrestlers in the business. Glenn Gilbertti, better known to wrestling fans as Disco Inferno, isn't...
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
Nikki A.S.H. Potentially Injured During SmackDown Taping
On the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, a "last chance" fatal-four-way tag team match took place as part of the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. While most of the match went smoothly, the ending had many people worried about Nikki A.S.H.'s knee. After receiving a superplex from Dana Brooke onto the other participants outside the ring, A.S.H. immediately grabbed her knee and had trouble returning to the ring. Sonya Deville quickly threw Nikki into the ring and pinned her, winning the match for herself and Natalya.
Tyrus Recalls Nearly Crying Backstage At WWE And The Advice Dusty Rhodes Gave Him
The National Wrestling Alliance's 74th Anniversary Show is coming up soon. The main event for the two night event will see Tyrus clash with former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch. Ahead of his big title match, Tyrus made a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast. There, Tyrus opened up about his time as the dancing Funkasaurus in WWE.
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
Theory Explains Why He Didn't Cash In MITB Briefcase At WWE SummerSlam
Theory won the WWE men's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year, guaranteeing him a shot at the company's top title at a time of his choosing. Heading into "SummerSlam," the cocky Superstar teased cashing in the briefcase during the main event between WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. However, when the time came, Theory's attempt to cash in was unsuccessful.
John Morrison Reveals How His Recent AEW Appearance Came About
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison made a surprise debut in All Elite Wrestling back in May, appearing in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup tournament in a match against Samoa Joe on "AEW Dynamite." The former "Survivor" contestant shared details on how his appearance with AEW first came...
Details On How Close Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae Came To Signing With AEW
Johnny Gargano shocked the wrestling world this week by making his return to WWE on "WWE Raw." The move caught some fans off-guard as may believed Garganop would be AEW-bound after rejecting a WWE contract offer in 2021. But, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan's company decided not to heavily pursue Gargano, despite the fact there were those in AEW who were interested in the former "NXT" Champion.
Theory Getting His First Name Back?
Theory, the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, could reportedly be getting his first name back. According to PWInsider, Theory was locally advertised as "Austin Theory" during a pair of WWE live events at Springfield, MA, and Manchester, NH, over the weekend. Theory wrestled United States Champion Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles in Triple Threat title matches on both nights, with Lashley retaining on both occasions with a Spear on Theory. As per fans who attended the matches, Styles & Lashley executed a lot of tandem offense on Theory, and there was also a spot where Styles took a selfie using Theory's phone while Lashley held Theory up in the air for several seconds for a suplex.
AEW's Toni Storm Reveals She Recently Underwent Surgery
AEW has experienced its fair share of injuries this year, with top stars such as Adam Cole and Thunder Rosa currently sidelined. Fortunately, it's not all doom and gloom in the promotion, as the latest wrestler to receive surgery will return to action in the coming days. Toni Storm took to her Instagram stories on Friday, August 26, to inform her followers that she's recovering from dental surgery at the moment. The good news, however, is that she'll be healthy in time for the next episode of "AEW Dynamite."
