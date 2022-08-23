Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
MotorAuthority
Pebble Beach Best of Show, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: Today's Car News
A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."
Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon
The Ford Mustang GT uses a 5.0L Coyote V8 to make great power with less displacement than some Dodge and Chevrolet competition. The post Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dealership Employee Crashes 2023 Nissan Z in the Car Lot While Customer Waited For Delivery
Dealership employee lost control of 2023 Nissan Z while pulling it around the lot to deliver the car. The post Dealership Employee Crashes 2023 Nissan Z in the Car Lot While Customer Waited For Delivery appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
The development and history of the Bugatti W-16
Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
Xiaomi in talks with BAIC to produce electric cars -Bloomberg News
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) is eyeing an electric vehicle (EV) production tie-up with Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) (1958.HK), as it faces delays in acquiring a licence to make cars on its own, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The Bugatti Mistral Has A Jurassic Park-Like Easter Egg In Its Shifter
The Bugatti Mistral is many things but subtle is not one of them. This $5 million hypercar drew massive crowds at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, this past weekend in Monterey, CA, as the third in Bugatti's run of few-offs alongside the Divo and Bolide. Unlike its two predecessors, though, the Mistral is the first Chiron-based build without a roof (duh).
Audi announces entry into Formula One as engine supplier
German car giant Audi has announced it will enter Formula One in 2026.The manufacturer confirmed its move at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, joining the grid as an engine supplier in line with the sport’s new power unit regulations.While Audi only revealed its intention to enter as an engine manufacturer, it has been linked to a tie-up with Sauber. Audi said it will announce which team it will partner before the close of the year.BREAKING: Audi will join Formula 1 in 2026!#F1 pic.twitter.com/fRnPvmSwU2— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2022“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula One, said F1 CEO...
Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Is A $345,000 Masterpiece
Land Rover introduces Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. The current-generation Land Rover Range Rover is the most luxurious one yet, and with that opulence comes a higher price tag. In fact, the flagship Range Rover SV trim with the long wheelbase rings in at a whopping $218,300 - that's Bentley territory. But Land Rover is always pushing the envelope, which why the company revealed something special at its Range Rover House in Monterey, California. Introducing the 2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition.
Top Speed
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance
Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
Collectible car sales top $470 million in Monterey new record
Classic car sales hit a record high at the annual confluence of high-end vehicle auctions in Monterey, California, this month. Driving the news: Collectors paid more than $470 million at during Monterey Car Week, up from the previous record of $394 million in 2015, according to classic car insurer Hagerty.
Meyers Manx Opens Applications For EV Buggy Beta Testing
Meyers Manx (MM) unveiled the Electric 2.0 dune buggy in early August, finally giving early adopters the chance to own the company's first brand-new vehicle in over 60 years. At the time, no pricing was provided, but Meyers Manx did say the car would be offered via a unique Beta program. Only 50 vehicles will be delivered to special customers in 2023. Cadillac and Tesla are known for following the same game plan. Caddy offered Lyriq customers a $5,500 rebate to track how they use their cars, while Tesla infamously continues to use its customers to test Full Self-Driving Beta.
Mercedes's Upcoming Luxury CLE Coupe Is Getting Plug-In Power
If by now you don't know Mercedes-Benz will soon kill off its C-Class and E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models to create a new model called the CLE, it's probably time to open your CarBuzz app a bit more frequently. Our spy photographers have spotted the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe and the Cabriolet version testing on multiple occasions, but this most recent run-in on the Nurburgring revealed a new detail.
TechCrunch
Lamborghini to ‘wait and see’ on EVs
The niche automaker is awaiting direction from the European Union before deciding whether to go all in on EVs, according to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Even as other automakers plan to jettison gas-engine models by 2030, Winkelmann said he can’t yet foresee Lamborghini as an all-electric brand. The automaker is waiting to see if synthetic fuels, also used by sister company Porsche, could be a carbon-neutral alternative to battery-electric vehicles.
MotorAuthority
Gunther Werks Project Tornado turns the 993 Porsche 911 into a 700-hp RWD monster
It's named Project Tornado, and the specifications make it sound like it might just rip like its namesake. At last week's Monterey Car Week, Gunther Werks took the wraps off its latest creation: a remastered air-cooled Porsche 993 with 700 hp, a 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The engine...
