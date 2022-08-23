ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhill receives grant to monitor neurons in brain during sleep, wake

Although sleep consumes one-third of our lives and is a common feature among all animals, how the brain orchestrates sleep remains largely unexplained. To fill in this knowledge gap, Geoffrey Goodhill, professor of developmental biology and of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues will track each cell in the brain as it cycles between waking and sleep states. The goal is to identify the fundamental principles governing sleep at the whole-brain scale and how they are disrupted in sleep disorders.
Slideshow: Class of 2026 Convocation

Wearing the bold colors of their residential colleges and waving WashU pennants, the 1,826 members of the Washington University in St. Louis Class of 2026 converged Saturday, Aug. 27, in Brookings Quadrangle for the annual Convocation ceremony, one of the university’s most beloved (and loudest) traditions. The festivities, now...
Sam Fox School fall Public Lecture Series

Architects Hilary Sample and Thomas Phifer; artists Katharina Grosse, Derrick Adams and Meleko Mokgosi; and fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg are among the internationally renowned visual thinkers who will discuss their work as part of the fall Public Lecture Series sponsored by the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.
University establishes flood crisis fund for employees, students

Washington University in St. Louis has established a Flood Crisis Fund to assist employees and students who incurred financial costs related to flooding in the region in late July and early August. Eligible employees and students can submit an online application through Sept. 9 for a one-time payment to cover...
