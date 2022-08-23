Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Defensemen
Whether it's breaking up a big play, setting up a goal or scoring on the power play, some defensemen can do it all. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 defensemen in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the third of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
NHL
Three questions facing Philadelphia Flyers
How new coach Tortorella mixes with roster among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How do the special teams...
NHL
Top defenseman in NHL in three seasons debated
Makar, Seider, Power among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts revealed their top 20 defensemen in a special program. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best defenseman in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Three questions facing New York Rangers
Shesterkin's encore, progress of Lafreniere, Kakko, Chytil among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the New York Rangers. [Rangers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Igor Shesterkin do...
NHL
NHL linesman Tobias embraces mentoring role at Exposure Combine
BUFFALO -- Growing up in upstate New York, officiating was just a job for brothers James and Adam Tobias. But it didn't take long for it to become a career. James, 27, has been an NHL linesman for five years and has officiated at the professional level for seven. Adam, 25, has been officiating in the American Hockey League since 2017. Both have also officiated in the NCAA, and both turned to the NHL Exposure Combine to help further their careers.
NHL
Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers
York, Cates on track to play in NHL this season; Gauthier ready to skate at Boston College. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers, according to NHL.com. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season...
NHL
Vancouver Canucks Announce Single Game Tickets on Sale August 31
..Reminder: Abbotsford Canucks tickets on sale same day. Vancouver, B.C. - Single game tickets for the Vancouver Canucks 2022.23 season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 31 at 10:00am PT and will be available for purchase online via tickets.canucks.com/singlegame. The first pre-sale window for single game...
NHL
Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Sanderson, Pinto ready for NHL roles if healthy; Greig impressed at World Juniors. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Ottawa Senators, according to NHL.com. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tkachuk could be top 25 player; Chabot is bounce-back candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Ottawa Senators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Shesterkin, Fox, Panarin each ranked among top five at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Rangers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Inside look at Ottawa Senators
Add Giroux, DeBrincat to boost offense in push for first playoff berth since 2017. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Ottawa Senators. The time is now for the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: 3...
NHL
Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut
COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
NHL
Former Preds Players Reconnect at Alumni Happy Hour
Chris Mason gazed around the room, an infectious smile spreading across his face. The former Predators goaltender and current TV Color Analyst could not help but be filled with Preds pride as he watched his fellow alumni laughing and reminiscing over drinks and hors d'oeuvres at a happy hour Wednesday in downtown Nashville, where they were joined by team executives to celebrate the upcoming season.
NHL
Transaction Analysis: Flyers Re-Sign Allison and Högberg
The Flyers announced on Friday that they have re-signed 24-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) right wing Wade Allison and 23-year-old restricted free agent defenseman Linus Högberg to new contracts. Allison's new contract is a two-year deal that pays a two-way NHL/AHL rate in year one and a one-way rate...
NHL
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 left and right wing breakdown
"Obviously, a long way to go, but there's a lot to work with," Lalonde said in his introductory press conference on July 1. "There's some things to work with there that really excites me as a coach." And in his first season in Detroit, one of Lalonde's most important tasks...
NHL
Dawson Mercer Takes on the VMAs Black Carpet | BLOG
Mercer was posted up along the VMAs black carpet, ready to interview the performers outside Prudential Center. Dawson Mercer is certainly hoping to be a part of some big moments at Prudential Center, as the 20-year-old enters his second NHL season. His hockey skills will certainly drive those big moments, but on Sunday night, he was part of another, the non-hockey big moment at Prudential Center, the 2022 MTV VMA's.
NHL
Flyers Sign Two Restricted Free Agents
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have made the following signings, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $785,000. The Flyers signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Vilgrains speaking out for inclusion, against racism
Former NHL forward, daughter teaming up to advocate diversity in game. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL forward Claude Vilgrain and his daughter Cassandra Vilgrain, who is social & media coordinator at Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the parent company of the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Gavin Bayreuther
Stats: 43 GP, 0-8-8 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) Gavin Bayreuther came to Columbus on a mission a season ago. The St. Lawrence University product and AHL veteran got the chance to skate in nine games with the Blue Jackets at the end of the 2021 season, then returned to the team after Seattle chose him in the expansion draft but the two sides could not complete a deal.
