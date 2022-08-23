Arizona man arrested following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga, ending three-week crime spree

Three-week crime spree ends following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga 00:41

An Arizona man was charged with a series crimes spanning from Arizona to California over what federal authorities referred to as a "robbery spree."

Samuel Sven Smith, 26-years-old, was federally charged in a criminal complaint that alleged he robbed 10 stores during a three-week crime spree in both states. He is believed to have struck at a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, the final of his robberies that began on July 31.

As he left the store, he noticed law enforcement approaching him and fled in his vehicle, firing several rounds at the pursuing officers during the nearly 20-minute high speed pursuit, ending again in Rancho Cucamonga. Smith was finally arrested after police rammed his car, causing it to flip and leading him to accidentally shoot himself in the chin.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the scene prior to taking him into arrest. He is currently recovering from the wound at a local hospital, and is schedule to appear in court in coming weeks.

Upon searching his vehicle, they found the firearm he used as well as several live rounds of ammunition.

On Monday, Smith was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer, according to the United States Department of Justice.

In all, he allegedly robbed 10 business, nine of them which were PetSmart stores located in Signal Hill, Orange, San Bernardino, Fontana, Pico Rivera, Redlands, Huntington Beach and Phoenix, as well as the final destination in Rancho Cucamonga. He also struck at a Big Lots store in Riverside, according to an affidavit that was filed with the federal criminal complaint.

If he's convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 47 years in federal prison — 20 years each for robberies and assaulting a federal officer, and seven years for brandishing a firearm.