ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Arizona man arrested following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga, ending three-week crime spree

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17B79K_0hSL03n800

Three-week crime spree ends following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga 00:41

An Arizona man was charged with a series crimes spanning from Arizona to California over what federal authorities referred to as a "robbery spree."

Samuel Sven Smith, 26-years-old, was federally charged in a criminal complaint that alleged he robbed 10 stores during a three-week crime spree in both states. He is believed to have struck at a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, the final of his robberies that began on July 31.

As he left the store, he noticed law enforcement approaching him and fled in his vehicle, firing several rounds at the pursuing officers during the nearly 20-minute high speed pursuit, ending again in Rancho Cucamonga. Smith was finally arrested after police rammed his car, causing it to flip and leading him to accidentally shoot himself in the chin.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the scene prior to taking him into arrest. He is currently recovering from the wound at a local hospital, and is schedule to appear in court in coming weeks.

Upon searching his vehicle, they found the firearm he used as well as several live rounds of ammunition.

On Monday, Smith was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer, according to the United States Department of Justice.

In all, he allegedly robbed 10 business, nine of them which were PetSmart stores located in Signal Hill, Orange, San Bernardino, Fontana, Pico Rivera, Redlands, Huntington Beach and Phoenix, as well as the final destination in Rancho Cucamonga. He also struck at a Big Lots store in Riverside, according to an affidavit that was filed with the federal criminal complaint.

If he's convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 47 years in federal prison — 20 years each for robberies and assaulting a federal officer, and seven years for brandishing a firearm.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man accused of robbing 9 PetSmarts in Arizona and California during crime spree

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after reportedly robbing 10 stores, including nine PetSmarts, in Arizona and California over three weeks. The Department of Justice says 26-year-old Samuel Smith began the crime spree on July 31 and was finally arrested on Sunday in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Most of the stores were in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. Investigators say during the weeks-long spree, he stole over $7,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Signal Hill, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Riverside, CA
City
Pico Rivera, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
Arizona State
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Redlands, CA
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
svinews.com

Arizona man identified in power pole hit and run

◆ Suspect facing DUI charges. An Arizona man has been identified as the person taken into custody after driving into an Afton power pole last week and then leaving the scene. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg said Eric Harris, 45, was taken into custody by Afton PD for suspicion of driving while under the influence and other charges.
AFTON, WY
KTLA

Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded

A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Sven#Petsmart
CBS LA

Whittier felon arrested for allegedly robbing 3 banks in as many hours

A felon from Whittier who authorities say robbed three banks in just three hours has been taken into custody, and investigators are looking into whether he may be behind other bank robberies throughout Southern California.Richard Martinez, 45, was arrested Tuesday after detectives identified him in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies. According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, three robberies took place in just three hours, near each other, and they shared a similar trait — a demand note.The robberies also involved the same suspect and vehicle, a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro, which led detectives to identifying Martinez,...
WHITTIER, CA
The Associated Press

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus 84 years for the Oct. 12, 2107 shootings in Orange County that also wounded two people, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Ferguson shot Douglas Ferguson, 59, twice with a handgun owned by his father without saying a word after the man came home from work. He also shot his father’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, in the head and wounded two roommates, Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault, who both survived. Dufault was blinded by flying glass after Ferguson kicked down a bathroom door and shot him several times as he was in the shower, prosecutors said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fontana Herald News

Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana

A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Caught on Video: Armed robbery suspects shot at by LAPD

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department released security video of two masked men robbing a clothing store, along with body-worn camera footage from officers who fired on the pair as they came out of the store. The incident, which CBSLA reported on at the time, took place on June 14, at around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Melrose and Fairfax Avenues. "It was a very traumatizing experience," said Dawn Rad, owner of Pop Up LA, the store next door to where the robbery occurred.Video from inside the store that was robbed shows the two suspects attacking a man behind the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert near the Arizona state line. Heavy rain from monsoonal thunderstorms Wednesday...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring

Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
136K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy