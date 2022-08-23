Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Aaron Donald touching Joe Burrow was as dramatic as things got for Bengals, Rams
Going into joint practices between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, there was some concern from both parties about potential fights after seeing so many break out at other joint practices around the NFL. There wasn’t any of that in a tackle-free session between the teams on Wednesday in...
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
Lions Make Call On Jameson Williams: NFL World Reacts
The Detroit Lions are being understandably prudent about how they handle rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' this summer. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game back in January, was one of Detroit's first round picks this spring. On Tuesday, the Lions placed the former Alabama star on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
49ers GM John Lynch: 'Getting pretty close' to Jimmy Garoppolo resolution
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up trading Garoppolo, he seemed to indicate that the veteran could be on the move soon.
Bengals Officially Sign Jessie Bates, Make Two More Roster Moves
Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday
Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR
Following a preseason opener where he got an extended look alongside backups, Butler was absent from practice before later landing on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. That transaction meant Butler wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Patriots during the 2022 campaign, although his two-year contract left the door open for a return in 2023. Instead, the two sides decided to move on, meaning the cornerback can now join another team and potentially play this upcoming season.
Broncos HC: Bradley Chubb 'is a problem for us on the practice field'
The Broncos have one of the league's better defenses. Perhaps no player on that side of the ball is more intimidating than fourth-year outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. “[He] is a problem for us on the practice field,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a news conference. “So we want him to be a problem on game day.” Per Sports Illustrated, Hackett said Chubb has been "unblockable" at training camp.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities
During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for another hopeful Super Bowl run in the 2022 season, but they were dealt a scare in training camp, with star quarterback Joe Burrow undergoing a sudden appendectomy. However, Burrow is now on the mend and it appears he’s very close to getting back on the field in game situations. […] The post Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Simms has wild Joe Burrow take
Joe Burrow is no question one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. He's fresh of helping the Cincinnati Bengals get to the Super Bowl last season, which no one saw coming. He's due for a big year in 2022 as well. But would you rather have him starting...
The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
Derek Watt among 3 Steelers players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one final preseason game against the Detroit Lions before Mike Tomlin has to decide on the final Steelers 53-man roster for 2022. That makes this game crucial to several players who Tomlin will have to make a tough decision about ahead of the final Steelers roster cuts. The toughest decision might be about whether to end the Derek Watt Steelers Era in Pittsburgh.
Colts Owner Hypes Up A Preseason QB Battle
The Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan to avoid a disappointing finish to their season. Last year, the Colts had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but lost both games. Their final game in 2021 was more depressing because they went down against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s...
Report: Bills can cut P Matt Araiza, but no discipline will come from NFL
On Thursday, a civil lawsuit emerged alleging that Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two San Diego State football players gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The horrific incident allegedly occurred last season at an off-campus party, with names and details only now coming to light. While Araiza has yet...
NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys
With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
Former NFL executive: Tom Brady starting in Buccaneers' final preseason game is a 'mistake'
Tom Brady is going to be seeing action this preseason. Believe it or not, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to start Brady in their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts — an organization he knows all too well. It's not unheard of for a starting quarterback to...
Jets WR Denzel Mims requests trade
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
