Man charged with intentionally killing 3, injuring 1 outside Jeffery Pub: ‘I got something for you, you motherf*ckers’

cwbchicago.com
Father, 5-year-old son shot by rifle rounds in Rogers Park on Sunday evening
A 5-year-old boy was critically wounded and his father was also injured when someone shot them with a rifle in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The victims were traveling in a car when the gunman pulled up next to them in a black Hyundai and began firing in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m., according to a CPD media statement.
One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting
DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
cwbchicago.com
‘Sideshow’ driver accelerated toward cop in West Loop, prosecutors say. Felony charges filed
Felony charges have been filed against a man who allegedly drove his vehicle toward a Chicago police officer during a “sideshow” caravan downtown on Saturday. Omar Daaboul, 19, was already on first-time gun offender probation when he encountered officers in the 500 block of South Clinton around 3:10 a.m.
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
cwbchicago.com
New details revealed about road rage incident that left man dead in River North
Prosecutors on Sunday revealed new details about the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing of a man during an altercation between two drivers in downtown Chicago this week. Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Alan Saenz Perez held without bail during a court hearing Saturday afternoon. Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Morrissey...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Police warn of kidnapping attempt in West Loop
Chicago police have issued a community alert after a woman was targeted in a kidnapping attempt in the West Loop this week. The CPD alert says that the woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon on Wednesday at 7:19 a.m. when a man got out of the back seat of a dark red car and stopped her in her tracks.
cwbchicago.com
Murder charge filed in stabbing that left driver dead in River North
Prosecutors have charged a New City man with fatally stabbing another driver during an apparent road rage incident in River North this week, according to Chicago police. Alan Saenz Perez, 25, is scheduled to appear in court Saturday afternoon for a bond hearing on a first-degree murder charge. He surrendered to Chicago police at Area Three headquarters, 2452 West Belmont, on Thursday.
Chicago shooting: 2 women critically wounded while sitting in car in West Rogers Park
Two women were found critically wounded inside a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
2 wounded while shooting at each other in Marquette Park; 1 in custody
Two people were wounded while shooting at each other Wednesday evening in Marquette Park on the South Side. Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other after one man was approached by the other.
Man charged in shooting that left 3 injured outside Kenosha bar
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot and injured three people outside a bar in Kenosha last weekend.
Woman dead after getting hit by car on Southwest Side
Chicago Police said a pedestrian has been hit and killed on the Southwest Side. Two cars were speeding in South Cicero Sunday afternoon when one of the cars changed lanes, hit the other car and then hit a woman who was in the crosswalk.
CBS 58
Girlfriend of Anthony Huber, man killed by Rittenhouse, speaks out on 2-year anniversary
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two years ago, three men were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha. Two of those men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, died, and Rittenhouse was tried and found not guilty of homicide. Rittenhouse's attorneys argued that this was a case...
cwbchicago.com
Burglary pattern is growing in Lincoln Park and Old Town, Chicago police warn
For the second time this month, Chicago police are warning the public about a rising burglary trend in Old Town and Lincoln Park. The prowler enters apartments through unlocked doors or side windows, takes property, then escapes on foot, said the community alert, issued Friday evening by Area Three Detectives. That’s the same description detectives gave in a warning they issued for the neighborhood on August 11.
cwbchicago.com
Two more armed robberies in Lakeview, where crime is way up and the number of cops on patrol is way down
In Chicago’s Town Hall (19th) Police District, robbery reports are at a five-year high. CPD’s latest internal stats report shows robberies in the district, which patrols Lakeview and much of Uptown, Lincoln Park, North Center, and Lincoln Square, are 63% higher than last year and 16% higher than 2018.
nypressnews.com
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
Family says they were scammed twice after 16-year-old dies by suicide
GoFundMe me says if any donor would like to request a refund in the meantime, they will process it for them.
