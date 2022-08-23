ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man charged with intentionally killing 3, injuring 1 outside Jeffery Pub: ‘I got something for you, you motherf*ckers’

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 5 days ago
cwbchicago.com

Father, 5-year-old son shot by rifle rounds in Rogers Park on Sunday evening

A 5-year-old boy was critically wounded and his father was also injured when someone shot them with a rifle in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The victims were traveling in a car when the gunman pulled up next to them in a black Hyundai and began firing in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m., according to a CPD media statement.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting

DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
DOLTON, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

New details revealed about road rage incident that left man dead in River North

Prosecutors on Sunday revealed new details about the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing of a man during an altercation between two drivers in downtown Chicago this week. Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Alan Saenz Perez held without bail during a court hearing Saturday afternoon. Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Morrissey...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Police warn of kidnapping attempt in West Loop

Chicago police have issued a community alert after a woman was targeted in a kidnapping attempt in the West Loop this week. The CPD alert says that the woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon on Wednesday at 7:19 a.m. when a man got out of the back seat of a dark red car and stopped her in her tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Murder charge filed in stabbing that left driver dead in River North

Prosecutors have charged a New City man with fatally stabbing another driver during an apparent road rage incident in River North this week, according to Chicago police. Alan Saenz Perez, 25, is scheduled to appear in court Saturday afternoon for a bond hearing on a first-degree murder charge. He surrendered to Chicago police at Area Three headquarters, 2452 West Belmont, on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Burglary pattern is growing in Lincoln Park and Old Town, Chicago police warn

For the second time this month, Chicago police are warning the public about a rising burglary trend in Old Town and Lincoln Park. The prowler enters apartments through unlocked doors or side windows, takes property, then escapes on foot, said the community alert, issued Friday evening by Area Three Detectives. That’s the same description detectives gave in a warning they issued for the neighborhood on August 11.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
BERWYN, IL

