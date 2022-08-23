Man charged with intentionally killing 3, injuring 1 outside Jeffery Pub: ‘I got something for you, you motherf*ckers’

A 5-year-old boy was critically wounded and his father was also injured when someone shot them with a rifle in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The victims were traveling in a car when the gunman pulled up next to them in a black Hyundai and began firing in the 7600 block of North Paulina just after 5 p.m., according to a CPD media statement.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO