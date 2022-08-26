Seahawks vs. Cowboys GAMEDAY Preview: Final Dress Rehearsal, Quarterback Competition

What is the plan for quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith in Seattle's final preseason game?

The Seattle Seahawks face the Dallas Cowboys in the final week of NFL preseason action from AT&T Stadium on Friday. The 2022-23 Seahawks squad looks different than last season, as Seattle tries to improve on a 7-10 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.

Seattle's many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. Seattle's 16-player practice squad will then begin to form.

The Seahawks continue to evaluate the competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith at starting quarterback. The door remains open for Lock, who despite testing positive for COVID last week and missing the 2nd preseason game, can still earn himself the job. Lock practiced Sunday for the first time since testing positive and made a positive impression on Carroll.

“The plan has been adjusted,” Carroll said, adding that Lock will "play a lot" against Dallas.

Should Lock start Seattle's season opener, it will be against Denver, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

INJURY NOTE: Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III recently underwent surgery to repair a hernia injury . There is hope for he will be available Week 1 but the ailment could keep him out for an indefinite amount of time, per Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“He’s still pretty tender,” Carroll said Sunday. “I was with him today. He’s got some things to heal, to go in and do what they did. So, it’s just a matter of time, but we don’t have a designated sequence yet. We’ll have to see how he responds."

WHO: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

ODDS: Seattle is 3-point favorites over Dallas.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 26 2022 at 5 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Carroll evaluates rookie receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young :

"I thought they both did good, they got a lot of playing time," Carroll said. "They've been in and out of a lot of situations, they gained experience in these two games that they've been out there. In difficult situations, they got two-minute (drills), they got all kinds of stuff."

