Plans underway for 36th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival

NEWPORT—On October 1-2, the streets of Downtown Newport will be filled with people, food, crafts, and entertainment as an East Tennessee tradition continues with the annual Harvest Street Festival.

Craft vendor and food vendor applications are available at the Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce office or online at www.newportcockecountychamber.com.

Lynn Ramsey, Chamber of Commerce director, said, “we are looking forward to hosting our repeat vendors this year, as well as excited to see new ones in attendance. This is a highly-anticipated annual event for our community and promises to provide the crowd with a weekend to remember!”

Visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy the enticing aromas of all their favorite festival foods, from fresh squeezed lemonade and corn dogs to spiral “taters,” funnel cakes, and deep fried desserts.

“As always,” Ramsey added, “we will have a wonderful line up for entertainment.”

Many local musicians are planning to take the stage this year, she said, including Big Creek Bluegrass and Loose Change.

“We’re so excited to have them back. And what would the festival be without our local dance studios performing each October? We want to say ‘thank you’ to the talented youth at Newport Dance and Cheer Academy and Max Movement Dance and Fitness.”

Attendees to these shows are encouraged to pick a spot at the entertainment stage and let the performers provide the toe tapping tunes. Additionally, on Sunday, a Gospel and Bluegrass performance by Brookfield Drive will provide an unforgettable time.

Ramsey also said Newport AMVETS Post 75 will be coordinating the opening ceremony, planned for Saturday morning.

“We appreciate our men and women from all military branches who sacrificed for the livelihood of others,” she noted. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., on the Broadway side of the Courthouse Lawn. “We welcome everyone to attend and show their appreciation to our military,” Ramsey said.

Throughout the event, vendors will fill the streets of Downtown Newport, giving shoppers an opportunity to purchase a variety of wares. Everything from cookbooks full of recipes, from “some of the best cooks around,” according to Ramsey, alongside oil paintings, children’s toys, apparel, fall décor and other handmade items from local artists will be available. Several new vendors are also expected to be added to the lineup this year.

“When you have wrapped up your shopping, let the kids stop by KiddieLand, located off the Food Court,” Ramsey said. “With the purchase of an armband, kids will have hours of fun hopping in the bounce house, enjoying a fast ride down one of the slides or jousting with friends. Let’s not forget, they can also play some ball.”

Armbands will be available for purchase on Saturday and Sunday.

Children and adults who want to take it easy will also be able to get a view of the festival by train, presented by the Kiwanis of Newport. Helicopter rides for children will also be available from this group.

Don’t forget to see who makes their way up to become 2022 Harvest Queen (within their appropriate age division). Children up to 16 years of age will compete in pageants according to their age bracket. The ever-popular Miss Newport Harvest Festival, for females ages 16-21 years old, will be the final pageant of the day.

All pageants will be located on the Broadway side of the Courthouse Lawn beginning Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Over on the Main Street side of the railroad tracks at the Courthouse traditional artisan activities will be on display, and Sevier County Antique Tractors are planning their own display on the Broadway side.

The Keep Cocke County Beautiful booth also has art classes planned that will be suitable for all ages and levels of experience.

For more information on the 36th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 423-623-7201, lramsey@cockecountypartnership.com, or nshisler@cockecountypartnership.com.

Cocke County Partnership is a service-based organization consisting of the Newport/Cocke County Economic Development Commission, the Newport/Cocke County Chamber of Commerce, Department of Tourism Development and Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition(C5). The purpose of the Cocke County Partnership is to enhance the county’s economic climate and quality of life for its citizens.