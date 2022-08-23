ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

Plans underway for 36th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival

By Staff Report
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CV9bK_0hSKtKZX00

NEWPORT—On October 1-2, the streets of Downtown Newport will be filled with people, food, crafts, and entertainment as an East Tennessee tradition continues with the annual Harvest Street Festival.

Craft vendor and food vendor applications are available at the Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce office or online at www.newportcockecountychamber.com.

Lynn Ramsey, Chamber of Commerce director, said, “we are looking forward to hosting our repeat vendors this year, as well as excited to see new ones in attendance. This is a highly-anticipated annual event for our community and promises to provide the crowd with a weekend to remember!”

Visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy the enticing aromas of all their favorite festival foods, from fresh squeezed lemonade and corn dogs to spiral “taters,” funnel cakes, and deep fried desserts.

“As always,” Ramsey added, “we will have a wonderful line up for entertainment.”

Many local musicians are planning to take the stage this year, she said, including Big Creek Bluegrass and Loose Change.

“We’re so excited to have them back. And what would the festival be without our local dance studios performing each October? We want to say ‘thank you’ to the talented youth at Newport Dance and Cheer Academy and Max Movement Dance and Fitness.”

Attendees to these shows are encouraged to pick a spot at the entertainment stage and let the performers provide the toe tapping tunes. Additionally, on Sunday, a Gospel and Bluegrass performance by Brookfield Drive will provide an unforgettable time.

Ramsey also said Newport AMVETS Post 75 will be coordinating the opening ceremony, planned for Saturday morning.

“We appreciate our men and women from all military branches who sacrificed for the livelihood of others,” she noted. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., on the Broadway side of the Courthouse Lawn. “We welcome everyone to attend and show their appreciation to our military,” Ramsey said.

Throughout the event, vendors will fill the streets of Downtown Newport, giving shoppers an opportunity to purchase a variety of wares. Everything from cookbooks full of recipes, from “some of the best cooks around,” according to Ramsey, alongside oil paintings, children’s toys, apparel, fall décor and other handmade items from local artists will be available. Several new vendors are also expected to be added to the lineup this year.

“When you have wrapped up your shopping, let the kids stop by KiddieLand, located off the Food Court,” Ramsey said. “With the purchase of an armband, kids will have hours of fun hopping in the bounce house, enjoying a fast ride down one of the slides or jousting with friends. Let’s not forget, they can also play some ball.”

Armbands will be available for purchase on Saturday and Sunday.

Children and adults who want to take it easy will also be able to get a view of the festival by train, presented by the Kiwanis of Newport. Helicopter rides for children will also be available from this group.

Don’t forget to see who makes their way up to become 2022 Harvest Queen (within their appropriate age division). Children up to 16 years of age will compete in pageants according to their age bracket. The ever-popular Miss Newport Harvest Festival, for females ages 16-21 years old, will be the final pageant of the day.

All pageants will be located on the Broadway side of the Courthouse Lawn beginning Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Over on the Main Street side of the railroad tracks at the Courthouse traditional artisan activities will be on display, and Sevier County Antique Tractors are planning their own display on the Broadway side.

The Keep Cocke County Beautiful booth also has art classes planned that will be suitable for all ages and levels of experience.

For more information on the 36th Annual Newport Harvest Street Festival, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 423-623-7201, lramsey@cockecountypartnership.com, or nshisler@cockecountypartnership.com.

Cocke County Partnership is a service-based organization consisting of the Newport/Cocke County Economic Development Commission, the Newport/Cocke County Chamber of Commerce, Department of Tourism Development and Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition(C5). The purpose of the Cocke County Partnership is to enhance the county’s economic climate and quality of life for its citizens.

Comments / 2

Related
WBIR

Jingle Bells! | KARM Christmas Store now open for the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heat of summer, Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened up its Christmas Store in Bearden, filled to the brim with decorations, trees and festive items. It's a yearly tradition for KARM to gather all the Christmas donations dropped off at their stores throughout the year and place them in one centralized place to create the specialty store.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

IndiaFest will include food, music and dancing on Saturday

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Music will echo throughout Lenoir City on Saturday while dancers gather at the Hindu Community Center for a celebration of Indian culture. It will all be for IndiaFest's return after it was canceled last year and the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During events held in previous years, dancers and cooks gathered in downtown Knoxville for a day filled with celebrations and good meals.
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

The creaking of the Old Jail doors – time to tour

The historic Old Jail will be opening its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical & Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Harvest Festival#Festival Foods#Tourism#Fitness#Antique#Business Industry#Linus Business#Newport#Loose Change#Newport Dance#Cheer Academy
travelnowsmart.com

Free Things to Do in Pigeon Forge and Gadlinburg

One of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge is the Old Mill Square, a historic gristmill that’s been operating since the 1800s. Here, you can see blacksmith demonstrations and free demonstrations of traditional metal crafts. Feeding ducks is another fun activity around The Old Mill. The food costs about a quarter.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
wjhl.com

Food City Friday: Monster Cookies & Sundaes

(WJHL) Chef Julie shows us how to make different varieties of monster cookies. Chef Julie shows us how to take those cookies to the next level and create something really special. For more information on these recipes check out the website for Baking with Julie.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

Local Students Win State Poster Contest

Two local students were recently honored at the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts (TACD)Annual Convention in Knoxville for their winning stewardship posters. Each year the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District hosts a county Stewardship Poster Contest for students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade. All county first place posters are submitted to the state poster contest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Knoxville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge

What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet Norman! 4-year-old happy-go-lucky dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week is known as a happy-go-lucky member of the shelter. Norman is four years old and staff at Young-Williams say they have fallen in love. They say he loves car rides. He also loves tennis balls and peanut butter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

County unemployment data released

(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Knoxville, Tennessee on Petfinder.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
558
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy