The Company strengthens its healthy foods benefit offering to health plans by advancing post-discharge meal capabilities and expanding meal offerings. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NationsBenefits®, a leading provider of supplemental benefits, flex cards, and member engagement solutions for health plans, announced today an agreement to acquire DeliverLean™, one of the country’s largest food manufacturers specializing in health and wellness. This acquisition is part of NationsBenefits’ strategic vision to expand its healthy foods benefit offering to meet the ever-growing needs of health plans with Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D Plans. DeliverLean’s food as medicine solution, which is being introduced with the NationsMarket brand name, will help MA plan members and low-income populations to live healthier by addressing nutrition and providing specific and actionable direction to motivate behavioral changes in their diets.

HEALTH ・ 59 MINUTES AGO