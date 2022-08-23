ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

McNeil & Co. and Cannabis Association of New York Announce the Formation of the Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- McNeil & Co. (McNeil), a leader in specialized risk management and insurance, and the. (NYSIF), for purposes of forming a workers compensation safety group for the. New York. cannabis industry. The NYSIF recently gave approval for the. Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group. , with McNeil...
InsuranceNewsNet

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT

TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
InsuranceNewsNet

NationsBenefits to Acquire DeliverLean, a Premium Prepared Meals Company, to Advance its Food as Medicine Platform

The Company strengthens its healthy foods benefit offering to health plans by advancing post-discharge meal capabilities and expanding meal offerings. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NationsBenefits®, a leading provider of supplemental benefits, flex cards, and member engagement solutions for health plans, announced today an agreement to acquire DeliverLean™, one of the country’s largest food manufacturers specializing in health and wellness. This acquisition is part of NationsBenefits’ strategic vision to expand its healthy foods benefit offering to meet the ever-growing needs of health plans with Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D Plans. DeliverLean’s food as medicine solution, which is being introduced with the NationsMarket brand name, will help MA plan members and low-income populations to live healthier by addressing nutrition and providing specific and actionable direction to motivate behavioral changes in their diets.
InsuranceNewsNet

Everest Insurance® Division Continues Strategic Expansion of U.S. Wholesale With Key Leadership Appointments

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE), today announced key appointments in its. has joined the company as Vice President and National Head of Wholesale Distribution. These appointments build on the company's recent strategic realignment of its. U.S. Casualty business around the unique needs of retail...
InsuranceNewsNet

Investor Fact Sheet – Class A, C, L

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Fund")2 investment objective is to generate a retucomprised of both current income and capital appreciation with moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. Investment Strategy. The Fund strategically invests in an actively managed combination of large, established private real...
InsuranceNewsNet

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Promotes Mohammed Hannoun to Head of Casualty, Middle East

BOSTON & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- “Mohammed has played a pivotal role in building up BHSI’s casualty capabilities in. operations in 2018. His extensive experience in the region, especially in driving the growth of our medical malpractice and Defense Base Act (DBA) offerings, will be essential in positioning BHSI as the go-to carrier for casualty lines in the Middle East,” said Neeraj Yadvendu, Head of Third Party Lines at BHSI in.
InsuranceNewsNet

METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
InsuranceNewsNet

Motorcycle Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Farmers Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re Group

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Motorcycle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” (Good) to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited (HIHF) (. Guyana. ) and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited (HIHL). Both entities are referred to as. Hand-in-Hand Group.
InsuranceNewsNet

Beazley introduces Product Recall product to the Asia Pacific market

Beazley's Product Recall team has expanded its geographical presence by rolling out its Product Manufacturing Risk & Response offering to. . This offering provides insureds with comprehensive protection from manufacturing errors and recall risks. The product is written for component parts, and consumer goods and consumable businesses. The team will...
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Investment to acquire specialist ESG manager, Affirmative Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement. As of June 30, 2022, AIM’s assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

