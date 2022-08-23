ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER NAMED AS A MEMBER OF THE ADVISORY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Read full article on original website
The Standard Promotes Nathan Whiteley to Assistant Vice President of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Nathan Whiteley to assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005058/en/. Nathan Whiteley. , assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and...
McNeil & Co. and Cannabis Association of New York Announce the Formation of the Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- McNeil & Co. (McNeil), a leader in specialized risk management and insurance, and the. (NYSIF), for purposes of forming a workers compensation safety group for the. New York. cannabis industry. The NYSIF recently gave approval for the. Cannabis Association of New York Inc. Safety Group. , with McNeil...
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” (Good) to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited (HIHF) (. Guyana. ) and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited (HIHL). Both entities are referred to as. Hand-in-Hand Group.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. (. Little Rock, AR. ) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (. St. Petersburg, FL. ),...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
MetLife Investment to acquire specialist ESG manager, Affirmative Investment Management
MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement. As of June 30, 2022, AIM’s assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
eHealth Is Now Offering ICHRA Products and Services for Employer Groups
ICHRA provides companies with a versatile and potentially more affordable way to sponsor health insurance for workers. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, is now offering ICHRA health insurance products and services in addition to offering traditional group health insurance plans. With ICHRA (Individual Health Coverage...
Erie Insurance launches $10M investment fund. How will the money be used?
Erie-based Erie Insurance has found another way to invest. The company, which has pumped about $50 million in federal Opportunity Zone projects, which provide special tax incentives for investing capital gains in designated low-income areas, on Thursday announced the creation of a different sort of investment fund. Erie Strategic Ventures...
Financially speaking: Protecting your investment accounts from fraud
As professionals, each with over thirty years in the financial services industry, it is disheartening to periodically hear of embezzlement, fraud or some other criminal activity that destroys the wealth of an individual or a business and the reputation of this industry. That said, like any industry, there are those...
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded today at $361.25 , eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 501,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 343,000 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc. offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans...
AM Best’s Annual Market Briefing on State of MENA (Re)Insurance Markets Returns to Dubai
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best’s annual MENA Insurance Market Briefing will be held on 18 October 2020 , at. to discuss the insurance and reinsurance markets of the region. (MENA) region’s (re)insurance markets can be characterised as highly competitive and fragmented. Economies across the region are highly sensitive to energy prices as well, with many having a high correlation between oil prices and GDP growth. AM Best in early 2022 revised its market segment outlook on the.
Online Medical Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Progressive, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Medical Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Assigning Damage Caused By An Insurance-Related Event” Published Online (USPTO 20220253949): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Binion, Todd (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Homeowner and personal property insurance exists...
Editorial Palm Beach Post – What's the plan to fix Florida's property insurance crisis?
News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL) You'd think state leaders would choose their words more carefully when addressing the only property insurance ratings agency standing between our insurance crisis and a full-blown meltdown of the housing market. Name. calling won't win friends or influence people, much less create more affordable insurance options.
Patent Application Titled “Reward System Related to a Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication System” Published Online (USPTO 20220253945): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many vehicles include sensors and internal computer systems designed to monitor and control vehicle operations, driving conditions, and driving functions. Advanced vehicles systems can perform such tasks as monitoring fuel consumption and optimizing engine operation to achieve higher fuel efficiency, detecting and correcting a loss of traction on an icy road, and detecting a collision and automatically contacting emergency services. Various vehicle-based communication systems allow vehicles to communicate with other devices inside or outside of the vehicle. For example, a Bluetooth system may enable communication between the vehicle and the driver’s mobile phone. Telematics systems may be configured to access vehicle computers and sensor data, including on-board diagnostics systems (OBD), and transmit the data to a display within the vehicle, a personal computer or mobile device, or to a centralized data processing system. Data obtained from vehicle sensors and OBD systems has been used for a variety of purposes, including maintenance, diagnosis, and analysis. Additionally, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems can be used to provide drivers with safety warnings and collision alerts based on data received from other nearby vehicles. Additionally, vehicles can include autonomous driving systems that assume all or part of real-time driving functions to operate the vehicle without real-time input from a human operator.
Investigators from Flinders University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Creating Political Will for Action On Health Equity: Practical Lessons for Public Health Policy Actors): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Despite growing evidence on the social determinants of health and health equity, political action has not been commensurate. Little is known about how political will operates to enact pro-equity policies or not.”
