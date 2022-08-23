ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

wfncnews.com

Amra Hayslett Shan – Obituary

Amra Shan Hayslett of Wake Forest, NC, passed away on August 24, 2022. Amra was born in Blowing Rock, NC on March 27, 1973; to Donna Parsons Willett of Blowing Rock, NC, and Sam Hayslett of Virginia Beach, VA. Amra graduated from Watauga High School and received his Associate Degree...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Paisley Joyner Page – Obituary

Paisley Page Joyner passed away August 17, 2022. She was mother to three beautiful children, Evelyn Rose Peterson, Micheal Allen Peterson, and Heinrich Niklaus Peterson. Paisley was also survived by her parents, Merl and Jennifer Joyner, her brother, Merl Joyner II, her sisters, Alannah Johnson and Herlancie Joyner, her fraternal grandparents, Wayne and Margaret Joyner, and her maternal grandfather, Roger Johnson. She will be greeted in heaven by her maternal grandmother, Debra Partin.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:03:45 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:03:45 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 215 Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. 1 1/2 inches of rain last night and the stormwater poured into my property from the adjoining Siena townhouse development. The erosion in my property continues. The standing water is breeding mosquitoes. We are asking for help from the town to resolve this problem causing damage to our properties. Siena must be notified by the town to capture their stormwater and use their drainage system retention pond.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Fri, 26 Aug 2022 16:34:30 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 26 Aug 2022 16:34:30 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 1202 Heritage Club Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Trees along Heritage Club Avenue are hanging over and growing into the bushes all along Heritage Club Avenue between Heritage Lake Road and the entrance to the Golf Club.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Fri, 26 Aug 2022 16:38:03 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 26 Aug 2022 16:38:03 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 1218 Heritage Club Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The globe at the top of the street light on Heritage Club Ave across from 1218 Heritage Club Ave. is hanging from the top of the pole and is a hazard to both vehicles and pedestrians. The globe has been displaced by growing branches that the Town never trims.
WAKE FOREST, NC

