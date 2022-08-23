ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Instagram About Grief

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247hb9_0hSKpLJQ00

Two weeks after Olivia Newton-John’s passing, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi is opening up about grief.

Over the weekend, Chloe shared a quote from Jamie Anderson, which read, “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

Chloe captioned her Instagram post with a simple heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Olivia’s husband John Easterling revealed that she “died peacefully" at her Southern California ranch, and that she was surrounded by family and friends. No cause was confirmed, but she reportedly succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

On the same day that the death news broke, Chloe shared a series of photos of herself with her late mom.

In another post, Chloe called Olivia her “safe place.” She added, “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

The video included their duet “Window in the Wall.”

Last year, Olivia explained how the song helped her during her fight with cancer. She told People magazine, "It moved me to tears. It's a very healing song. I thought, 'This is very special, and I want to sing it with Chloe.'"

extratv

Joe Jonas’ Anti-Aging Secret — Injectables!

Jonas is now the face of Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that helps with fine lines and wrinkles. Of the aging process, he told People magazine, “We're all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin]. I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from. We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth."
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

Cheryl Burke’s Eye-Popping TikTok About a Cheating Ex

Cheryl Burke is grabbing everyone’s attention with her latest TikTok!. In the bombshell video, Burke slammed an unnamed ex for cheating. Along with a clip set to Adele’s hit song “When We Were Young,” she wrote, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
extratv

Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia Wedding Look Revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” for the second time in Georgia over the weekend, and now her wedding looks have been revealed. Lopez posted the photos in her On the JLo newsletter, which hairdresser Chris Appleton also posted on his Instagram. Check them out here!
GEORGIA STATE
extratv

Pic! Adrienne Bailon Welcomes First Child with Husband Israel Houghton

Adrienne Bailon has been keeping a major secret until now!. On Tuesday, Bailon announced that she welcomed a baby boy with musician husband Israel Houghton. Along with telling followers she is “so in love” with their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “You know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

