Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Instagram About Grief

Two weeks after Olivia Newton-John’s passing, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi is opening up about grief.

Over the weekend, Chloe shared a quote from Jamie Anderson, which read, “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

Chloe captioned her Instagram post with a simple heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Olivia’s husband John Easterling revealed that she “died peacefully" at her Southern California ranch, and that she was surrounded by family and friends. No cause was confirmed, but she reportedly succumbed to metastatic breast cancer.

On the same day that the death news broke, Chloe shared a series of photos of herself with her late mom.

In another post, Chloe called Olivia her “safe place.” She added, “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

The video included their duet “Window in the Wall.”

Last year, Olivia explained how the song helped her during her fight with cancer. She told People magazine, "It moved me to tears. It's a very healing song. I thought, 'This is very special, and I want to sing it with Chloe.'"