New York Man Wins $1M Powerball Prize

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize.

David Drumgold, of Manhattan, claimed his Powerball second prize for matching the first five numbers in the March 30 drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

The winning numbers drawn were: 03 07 21 31 37 Powerball 11, NY Lottery said.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $610,410 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Smoke Gift & Convenience located at 342 Canal St. in Manhattan, NY Lottery reported.

Comments / 25

Dary Caicedo
5d ago

and I forgot to also mention that Uncle Sam the IRS loves throwing them lottery games so that they can take all your money... when they can't get no money they want you to win money so they can take it that's why I've never played the lottery in my whole life and I never will and I had to fall 22 and 1/2 ft I don't want the lottery thank you goodbye...

Reply
7
 

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

