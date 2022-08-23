Read full article on original website
Imbler’s New Superintendent Reflects on the Community
IMBLER, OR – Another summer break has come and gone. Back to school means new classes, new opportunities and, for some, new administration. Randy Waite has officially begun his year as superintendent of Imbler School district, taking over from interim superintendent Doug Hislop. Waite’s arrival at Imbler is a...
Critchley helps out in Pilot Rock
PILOT ROCK – The Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District is being led by a neighbor as its board of directors investigates personnel issues. Because such issues are confidential, there will be no official comment on the scope of the investigation. “Pilot Rock had some personnel issues and they...
Multi-Agency Wilderness Rescue in Response to Horse Accident
LA GRANDE – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) At about 2:45 PM on August 24th, 2022, Union County 911 dispatch received a report via the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) of a 40-year-old male who had fallen off of a horse on the USFS 1942 Trail along the Little Minam River and had possibly fractured his hip. The companion of the injured man had to ride his horse several miles up the trail to get satellite reception, which led to initial confusion on the location of the patient, but it was ultimately determined by SAR that the patient was approximately 4.8 miles from the trailhead.
ODOT Construction Project Update I-84 Meacham to Spring Creek
Meacham – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work on I-84 from MP 241.0 to MP 248.5 next week:. The contractor will be placing rebar and preparing for paving the new concrete lane all week. They will be paving Old Hwy 30 at about MP 237.6 in front of the quarry in Meacham Monday and Tuesday. They will be paving the road crossing over I-84 at the Mt Emily Interchange on Wednesday. Traffic for both of these operations will be controlled by flaggers with up to 20-minute delays when work is occurring. This paving work will not affect freeway traffic. The EB off and on ramps at the Mt Emily Interchange are open. The WB off ramp is also open. The WB on ramp is closed. Traffic needing to go WB from the Mt Emily interchange will need to get on I-84 EB down to the Spring Creek Interchange, and then get on I-84 WB.
