ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Ye won’t face charges in alleged downtown LA altercation

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7cTT_0hSKhIoD00
Photo courtesy of Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face criminal charges stemming from an alleged altercation with a fan in downtown Los Angeles, city prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, “after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report listing the rapper as a “named suspect” in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. Jan. 13 at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to the LAPD. No arrests were reported, and no other details were released.

According to various media reports, Ye allegedly punched a fan at a party who asked for his autograph. Ye was gone when the police arrived

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded

A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Boulevard. Witnesses tell police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out […]
KTLA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Hollywood chase ends in crash; several vehicles damaged

A short pursuit through the streets of Hollywood ended with a dramatic crash late Saturday. Los Angeles police say they had just started chasing a stolen car suspect when the driver crashed into several other vehicles at the intersection of Franklin and Bronson avenues around 10:30 p.m. The stolen car rolled over, landing upside-down in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

7-Eleven thief pleads guilty to multiple armed robberies

A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD cracks down on street takeovers in 2-day operation

A two-day Los Angeles Police Department operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers resulted in dozens of cars being impounded and multiple arrests. According to the LAPD, the operation was held Friday and Saturday at various locations in Southern California. According to the department, the LAPD impounded 43 cars...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
HeySoCal

Custody assistant pleads no contest to attempted jail drug smuggling

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago. Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
HeySoCal

Possible hit-run motorist released pending investigation

A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The man, who was not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Downtown La#Downtown Los Angeles#Santa Fe Avenue
Fontana Herald News

Man who used a flamethrower during a street takeover in San Bernardino is sentenced

A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime. Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death near Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
burbankpd.org

Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon

On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy