WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln child found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Omaha
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
Conservative media figures gather for Freedom Fest in Sarpy County
A number of conservative media personalities made their way to Sarpy County Saturday afternoon, to perform at a festival focused on supporting conservative candidates for office.
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
1011now.com
House fire in southwest Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa
ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
iheart.com
Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine
(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
klkntv.com
UNL tells minors to not worry about a criminal offense during an alcohol overdose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As students prepare to cheer on the Huskers for the first time this football season, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is sending a potentially lifesaving reminder. A post shared by UNL’s Twitter account says, “If your friend is showing signs of an alcohol overdose, call 911....
WOWT
Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
News Channel Nebraska
Pumpkin grower paddles the river to set world's record
NEBRASKA CITY – There were cheers, tears, swollen knees and a giant pumpkin named Berta on Duane Hansen’s world-record-setting journey down the Missouri River Saturday. Tears from his daughter Morgan Buchholz. Buchholz: “I’m so proud of my dad … He has always said that you can do anything...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
Midwest Man In Pumpkin Sets New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
1011now.com
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
KETV.com
Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
