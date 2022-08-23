Read full article on original website
3 teenagers, 1 adult shot at Dutch Jake’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teenagers and an adult were shot and injured at Dutch Jake’s Park early Thursday morning. Spokane Police responded to the park just before 3 a.m. Officers found one person with gunshot wounds when they arrived. They then learned three others were already at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Everyone injured is expected to survive. Major Crimes...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
North Idaho State Fair celebrates its 100-year anniversary
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The North Idaho State Fair is 100 years old! You can help “Salute to a Century” by coming out for fun times at the fair through Sunday, August 28. This year’s fair has all the usual goods — food, carnival rides, animals — but you can also enjoy the “Party in the Dirt” concert series every...
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
Cheney motel that caught on fire shows previous history of complaints from locals
CHENEY, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, a huge fire tore through a motel in Cheney, prompting everyone to evacuate the building. After looking deeper into the property’s history, it turns out that people in the neighborhood have been filing complaints with police and code enforcement for months. From...
Three Teens Among Four People Injured in Shooting at Spokane's Dutch Jake Park
SPOKANE - On the morning of Thursday, August 25 at approximately 3:00 am., officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to Dutch Jake Park (2104 W College Ave) regarding a shooting that occurred. According to the SPD, first arriving officers located one person who had been shot. Officers were able...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Community to Hayden City Council: Back the blue
A proposed increase in law enforcement services received overwhelming public support Tuesday at the Hayden City Council meeting. All who spoke during the public comment period on the matter were in favor of a proposed levy override ballot measure that would provide funding for six additional Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies to patrol Hayden. The proposed levy override was recommended to the city council Aug. 9 by the Hayden Citizen Task Force on Public Safety after months of meeting and research.
12-year-old Post Falls girl reported missing
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl. Elizabeth Brumback was last seen leaving the area of Seltice Way and Bay Street. She was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and white flip flops. Brumback is 5’06” tall, 126 pounds with hazel eyes and blue hair. Anyone who sees her is asked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
DUI Task Force takes to the streets
Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
KUOW
Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home
The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
'Something's got to be done': Increase in the number of Coeur d'Alene short-term rentals affecting neighborhoods
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Spokane 2022
Known for being the birthplace of Bing Crosby, Father’s Day and for providing a backdrop to a famous rap song (Macklemore’s Downtown was filmed here), Spokane – often nicknamed The Lilac City due to its many purple blooms – is Washington state’s second biggest community.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane mayor defies council vote, won't move police precinct
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said Tuesday that it was surprising but not unexpected to be accused of “putting on a show” by expressing opposition to an emergency ordinance that erodes the authority granted her by the city charter. However, she told The Center...
FOX 28 Spokane
Malden farmer’s ‘Food Bank Cow’ shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. – Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts...
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
Neighbors want more safety measures near Hill N’Dale Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors living in the Hill N’Dale Park area want to see more done to keep them safe. The park, located in the north part of Spokane near a Walmart and an apartment complex, has seen its fair share of break-ins and other issues as a result of homeless people staying near the park.
KREM
Panhandle Health District to stop providing home health services for North Idaho patients
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) will be closing an important part of its services. In a press release, the PHD announced that due to staffing shortages amongst medical workers, the PHD will be slowly phasing out their home health services program. As a first step, PHD is no longer accepting new home health patients.
Idahoans among many crossing into Washington for abortion care
SPOKANE, Wash. — A growing number of out-of-state women are traveling to Washington to receive reproductive healthcare. This surge in patients comes amidst numerous abortion trigger laws scheduled to go into effect this week. “We’re already seeing an impact in Eastern Washington,” said Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public...
Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up returns this weekend
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Are you looking for something to do in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday?. The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-up will return this Saturday in the Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, a Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises boat with food and...
