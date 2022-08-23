ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3 teenagers, 1 adult shot at Dutch Jake’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teenagers and an adult were shot and injured at Dutch Jake’s Park early Thursday morning. Spokane Police responded to the park just before 3 a.m. Officers found one person with gunshot wounds when they arrived. They then learned three others were already at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Everyone injured is expected to survive. Major Crimes...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Kootenai, ID
State
Alabama State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community to Hayden City Council: Back the blue

A proposed increase in law enforcement services received overwhelming public support Tuesday at the Hayden City Council meeting. All who spoke during the public comment period on the matter were in favor of a proposed levy override ballot measure that would provide funding for six additional Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies to patrol Hayden. The proposed levy override was recommended to the city council Aug. 9 by the Hayden Citizen Task Force on Public Safety after months of meeting and research.
HAYDEN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Documents#Protest#Racism#Patriot Front#Coeur#Krem 2#Coeur D Alene Police#U Haul
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

12-year-old Post Falls girl reported missing

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl. Elizabeth Brumback was last seen leaving the area of Seltice Way and Bay Street. She was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and white flip flops. Brumback is 5’06” tall, 126 pounds with hazel eyes and blue hair. Anyone who sees her is asked...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

DUI Task Force takes to the streets

Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KUOW

Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home

The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Spokane 2022

Known for being the birthplace of Bing Crosby, Father’s Day and for providing a backdrop to a famous rap song (Macklemore’s Downtown was filmed here), Spokane – often nicknamed The Lilac City due to its many purple blooms – is Washington state’s second biggest community.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane mayor defies council vote, won't move police precinct

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said Tuesday that it was surprising but not unexpected to be accused of “putting on a show” by expressing opposition to an emergency ordinance that erodes the authority granted her by the city charter. However, she told The Center...
Bonner County Daily Bee

White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire

Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
LACLEDE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy