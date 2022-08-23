ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Babyface, Rebecca Black, Kelly Price, Jon B. to perform at Baltimore’s first-ever Charm City Live music and arts festival on Sept. 24

By Marcus Dieterle
baltimorefishbowl.com
 5 days ago
Comments / 10

lisa
4d ago

what a terrible idea with the state this city is in now - the shootings, murders, and they're going to approve a permit for thousands of people to gather in one spot?? not to mention, if this is a free event - who's footing the bill - the city?? waste of resources right now with everything else going on. maybe they should focus their time, money and resources on improving the safety of the city instead.

