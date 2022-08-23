ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Scheduled For 2nd Simulated Game

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers received disappointing news with Walker Buehler undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in addition to a right flexor tendon repair, Clayton Kershaw has continued to recover from lower back pain that forced him to the 15-day injured list. Just over two weeks after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs

Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB
CBS Denver

Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron's two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3). Cron, hitting .171 with two homers since the All-Star break, had not played since Friday. "I didn't touch a bat...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Athletics position Stephen Vogt at first base on Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Vogt will operate first base after Seth Brown was moved to left field, Tony Kemp was shifted to second, and Jonah Bride was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Trevor Larnach
Person
Derek Falvey
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
St Paul
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to insane double play from Blue Jays

With three Gold Glove Awards and two Platinum Glove Awards, Matt Chapman is not only one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball, but one of the game’s best defensive players regardless of position. If anyone needed a reminder, Chapman provided it during Wednesday’s game between his Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy