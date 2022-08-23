ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students perceive themselves as a 'math person' or a 'reading person' early on – and this can impact the choices they make throughout their lives

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea As kids progress through school, they tend to increasingly perceive themselves as either a “math person” or a “language person,” even if they’re good at both, according to a recent study I led. My colleagues and I were interested in why people pursue specific educational and career trajectories – like choosing a science, technology, engineering and mathematics major vs. a non-STEM major in college. We know that having a specific academic identity, like considering oneself a “math person,” is one of the reasons people choose a corresponding career...
