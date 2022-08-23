ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia's absentee ballot request window now open

ATLANTA — Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Boys versus girls' at top of Oklahoma's general election ballot

It’s boys versus girls, but not in some playground game. The top four offices to be decided in the Nov. 8 general election — governor, lieutenant governor and both U.S. Senate seats — are battles of the sexes. And the state superintendent of public instruction race, which is likely to get a lot of attention, fits the description, too.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Led by Pritzker's millions, Democrats dominate political funding

(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Illinois Republican candidates lag behind state Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

O’Rourke postpones campaign events due to infection

(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O'Rourke is postponing campaign events after having been treated for a bacterial infection at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. “After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Board#K12#Bese#La#The State
KPVI Newschannel 6

How volunteers are helping Missouri test lakes for toxic algae

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Living on Lake Wawasee in northern Indiana, Cindy Peterson remembers it was once a sparkling clean lake. Now she’s worried her grandchildren won’t be able to enjoy it as they get older. “We’re seeing more and more of the weeds,” she said. “The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Bend casino now offers more slot machines than any other in Indiana

The Indiana gaming facility offering players the greatest number of slot machines isn't the Horseshoe, or the Hard Rock, or either of the horse track casinos near Indianapolis. Four Winds Casino in South Bend now has more slot machines available to play than any of its Hoosier competitors following a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgians urged to protect water quality with responsible land use

ATHENS — While we have little control over the effects of weather, we can tailor our land management practices to better protect water quality in Georgia. Land use activity in every watershed affects local waterways on the surface and could impact groundwater below. During World Water Week, held Aug....
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop

Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy