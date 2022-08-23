ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise

The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Momentum Advisors' Allan Boomer

Watch now VIDEO06:21 Watch CNBC's full interview with UBS's Art Cashin 3 hours ago watch now VIDEO07:12 Independent Solutions' Paul Meeks breaks down buying opportunities in tech sector 6 hours ago watch now VIDEO02:16 Forget Nvidia. Fund manager Paul Meeks reveals the chip stocks he would buy.
Ether sinks to $1,500, SEC delays bitcoin ETF, and BitGo CEO on crypto education: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe discusses the halted acquisition by Galaxy Digital, the state of crypto markets and more.
The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe

Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
Where Amazon is heading in health after the Amazon Care failure

When Amazon announced plants to acquire One Medical earlier in the summer, it seemed likely that something had to give: either the One Medical brand or Amazon Care. Amazon decided to shut down what had been a high-profile health startup inside its own operations, whereas its retail drug acquisition PillPack was folded into Amazon Pharmacy.
The Final Call: KRE & IYR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
Final Trades: BABA, ARKK & SLB

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso and Bonawyn Eison.
How Amazon is giving Rivian an edge in the EV industry

Following in Tesla's footsteps, another electric vehicle company has been making a name for itself, with a unique spin: Rivian Automotive. Founded in 2009, Rivian is focusing on upscale electric trucks and SUVs with an emphasis on outdoor adventure. CNBC's John Rosevear calls them the "Patagonia of electric vehicles." Rivian...
Inside Rivian's deal with Amazon

A new electric vehicle company hopes to take on Tesla with its outdoor adventure trucks and SUVs. And its deal with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans could help it succeed.
Coming clean: Playing the sustainable energy transition

Earlier this month, the Biden administration took a major step in combating the climate crisis with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes roughly $370 billion in energy and climate incentives – mostly in the form of tax credits, according to Goldman Sachs. But with potential ripple...
