Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center In Superior Celebrates 20 Years
The museum named after one of Superior's hometown heroes is getting ready to celebrate a milestone in its history. The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will recognize it's 20th anniversary with an event in September. Billed under the name "Soaring Into Our Twenties", the Bong Historical Center's birthday celebration...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
Free Haunted Attraction In Superior Releases 2022 Details
I know we are all in denial about the fact that summer is almost over but fall is also a great season in the Twin Ports. Fall also means spookiness as haunted attractions have their month to shine!. All of the best haunted attractions are returning to the Twin Ports...
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
Duluth Firefighters Kick Off The “Fill The Boot” For MDA This Week
Firefighters across the country are all joining together this week to be part of the fill the boot campaign. This event has been going on across the country since 1954 and here in Duluth since 2006. All money that is collected by firefighters goes towards raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association or MDA.
See Inside An Abandoned Santa Fe Mail Railway Car In Duluth
Check out history right here in Duluth, Minnesota as you can see inside an abandoned Santa Fe mail railway car. Back in the day, a railway post office (RPO), was a railroad car that would operate in a passenger service as a way to sort mail while en route, and to speed up delivery.
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake
Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Endangered Baby Cotton-Top Tamarin Monkey
Great news from Lake Superior Zoo with another baby primate born at the zoo. The baby is part of the critically endangered cotton-top tamarins which are one of the world's most endangered primates. These tiny little monkeys are absolutely fascinating as they seem to be looking right through you when you visit their exhibit.
Here’s A Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Update [VIDEO]
Even though there's a good month or more left on the calendar, the summer road construction season remains in full swing. Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation continue to make significant progress on the open projects throughout the state. And, that progress is also visible here in the Northland.
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
Superior Organizations Can Apply For Marketing Grant Money
Sometimes you have to spend some money to make money. This is especially true when it comes to marketing and special events. The unfortunate part of that equation is that all too often the organizations that put together these community-style events tend to be non-profit. And even if they are for-profit, they don't often have the sort of startup funds available that would easily accommodate the budgetary costs involved.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
A Popular Duluth Business Is Discontinuing Their DVD Selection
Never have I felt as old as I do now, due to a popular Northland Business discontinuing their DVD selection. I grew up in a movie-loving family and every Friday, we would go to the local video rental store and rent some movies for the weekend. It was a routine family outing that I will never forget and I honestly miss those days. Don't get me wrong, it is so easy to find a movie these days with all the streaming services, but nothing beats looking forward to those family Friday night outings.
Duluth International Airport Hosting TSA Precheck Enrollment Event
Anyone who has ever traveled by air knows that it can be process that involves a lot of waiting around, with getting through airport security often providing the longest wait of all. However, enrolling in the TSA Precheck program is a way drastically cut down on the amount of time...
