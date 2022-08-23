Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburntigers.com
Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff a 'dress rehearsal' for season opener
AUBURN, Ala. – Cedric Hall says he's been an Auburn fan from birth. "Since the Auburn blanket got wrapped around me," said Hall, a native of New Site, Alabama, near Alexander City who moved to Auburn 10 years ago. Hall brought his children with him to the second annual...
auburntigers.com
Auburn, Wake Forest play to scoreless tie
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Auburn soccer (2-0-2) wrapped its two-game road stint with another tie at Wake Forest (3-0-1) Sunday at Spry Stadium. Both teams traded blows, but neither found the back of the net, finishing at 0-0. "Lots to learn from these games for sure, but they were two...
auburntigers.com
Auburn to continue road swing at Wake Forest
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn soccer (2-0-1) will continue its road swing with a matchup at Wake Forest (3-0)-0 Sunday, Aug. 28 at noon CT. The game will be streamed via ACCNX with Ty Collins on the call. "This is a very challenging two-game stretch for us," Tigers head coach...
auburntigers.com
Offense finds rhythm as Auburn Volleyball caps off perfect weekend at Panther Invite
ATLANTA, GA. – Early morning volleyball is never easy, especially after an emotional win the night before. Auburn proved up to the challenge, though, finding a new gear to get by Marist, 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 25-9, 25-12) Sophomore Fallan Lanham didn't waste any time igniting her team at the service line. Opening the match with an ace, Lanham fueled a 5-1 start as Auburn settled into the Saturday morning affair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
auburntigers.com
The Best Gameday Experience in the Country Returns to the Plains
Renowned for its unrivaled gameday experience, Auburn Athletics announces information designed to help fans fully enjoy their campus visits during the 2022 football season. The Tigers kick off Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. CT vs. Mercer, the first of five consecutive home games and eight overall this fall at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball opens 2022 with pair of victories at Panther Invite
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball (2-0) saw a little bit of everything on Friday at the Panther Invitational. After sweeping Belmont, 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-19), the Tigers went toe-to-toe with a scrappy Georgia State team and a boisterous crowd to keep its perfect record intact with a 3-1 (22-25, 26-24, 30-28, 26-24) win.
auburntigers.com
Tigers battle to draw against No. 2 Seminoles
Auburn, Ala. — After enduring a near two-hour weather delay, No. 16 Auburn soccer (2-0-1) battled to a tie against the reigning national champions, Florida State (1-0-2) 1-1 Thursday at the Seminole Soccer Complex. "I thought our team did a great job growing into the game, getting better as...
Comments / 0