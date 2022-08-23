Read full article on original website
James
2d ago
Floyd was a career criminal and drug addict and now his family and Ben Crump are rich. What a world. If he had just complied he would , or maybe not, still be alive.
Reply(1)
32
the breeze
2d ago
Only in Minneapolis they revere and pay homage to a career criminal and destroy historical statues.. while replacing them with George Floyd monuments..Floyd family seeing it as a blessing from the picturesque view of the ocean of Hawaii ( or house next to the BLM founders mansion)
Reply
20
The sound of reason
2d ago
Are they going to be putting that woman on the stand? She tried passing the 20.00 first and they caught it. She knows what went down also!!!
Reply(1)
5
Comments / 30